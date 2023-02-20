María Grazia Gamarra, actress who gives life to Macarena Montalbán in the TV series “AFHS” has a very peculiar nickname. She knows why she has it.

Maria Grazia Gamarraactress known for her roles in series such as “Mi amor el wachimán” or “Luz de luna”, currently plays Macarena Montalban in “AFHS”. The also singer and model has a unique nickname that is used by her co-stars and friends.

Although María Grazia Gamarra has always been in television projects such as “América kids” in 2008, due to her foray into the popular television series America TV It has aroused great interest in the public that seeks to know more about it. We tell you why she has the peculiar nickname of ‘María Sonrisa’.

Why is María Grazia, Macarena Montalbán in “AFHS” called ‘María Sonrisa’?

Maria Grazia Gamarra He told the local newspaper El Comercio that his particular nickname arose when he was a member of the cast of “La akademia” in 2019. According to his version, They started calling her that because she always smiled.

“It was in ‘La akademia’, Because they say that I laughed all the time. Instead of calling me María Grazia, they called me ‘María Sonrisa’”said the actress said interview.

María Grazia Gamarra was initially nicknamed ‘María Sonrisa’ by her peers. Photo: LR composition/YouTube shot

However, her nickname did not remain in the aforementioned program, since she recalled that even in “El gran show” the cameramen, who were part of the production of “La akademia”, also called her ‘María Sonrisa’.