Maria Grazia Gamarrawho gives life to Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”, appeared for the first time on television during a contest in the space of “Maria Pia and Timothy“until he achieved popularity in the series”america kids“, broadcast on the screens of América TV. After participating in the youth format, the actress went through a painful moment that made her make a drastic decision: move to Argentina and get away from his family.

Despite the fact that he did not have money to pay for his stay outside of Peru, Maria Grazia Gamarra I had only one goal in Argentina: to study acting. Given her economic deficiencies, the singer also managed to finish her profession, because she wanted to return to her family and rejoin her “america kids“.

Why did Maria Grazia Gamarra go to Argentina after her success in “América kids”?

In an interview with “Estás en todos”, Maria Grazia Gamarra revealed that her first time on television was at the age of 12 in “María Pía y Timoteo”, a program in which she participated in the Cristina Aguilera imitation contest. She then began working at an events studio, with which she performed at dance shows and acted as the American artist.

Soon after, he started working on the television series “america kids“, which led her to popularity and discovered her passion for acting, a career she wanted to continue. The end of one of the program’s seasons filled Maria Grazia Gamarra with expectations, but painful news made her reflect on her decision to move to the foreign.

Maria Grazia Gamarra studied acting in Argentina after the success of “América kids”. Photo: America TV

“I was from Chibola and I wanted to go study abroad, but it was hard. I left as if escaping from what was happening. Something horrible happened to me, my best friend died. She was very depressed and I told myself. ‘I’m going to study (in Argentina)'”expressed the interpreter of Macarena from “In the background there is a place”.

