The actress Maria Grazia Gamarra She has won the affection of the Peruvian public by giving life to Macarena in the América TV soap opera “Al fondo hay sitio”. The artist has extensive experience on the small screen, since she has acted in other well-remembered programs such as “América Kids”, “Mi amor, el wachimán”, “Luz de luna”, among others.

Larrea Gamarra has been standing out for several months in “AFHS”. In addition, his talent has allowed him to be one of the most beloved characters by fiction fans. It is thus that he has gained greater popularity; However, few know a singular detail regarding his nationality, which we will tell you below.

What foreign nationality does María Grazia Gamarra have?

María Grazia Gamarra was born in Lima, so she is Peruvian by birth. However, she also has a foreign nationality. This was revealed by the actress herself in a dialogue with Peru 21. “I have Croatian nationality through my grandmother; the story of why she came to Peru is very long and one day I will tell it,” she revealed.

As the actress from “Al fondo hay sitio” commented, her grandmother arrived by boat to Peruvian lands and had the opportunity to meet her. Gamarra Larrea also comes from a family of artists. Her brother is an opera director. She even took lyrical singing classes. “You have to be prepared and know a little about everything. The more tools you have, the better,” she told the aforementioned outlet. In addition, her grandfather was a painter and she has cousins ​​on her mother’s side who also paint.

María Grazia Gamarra is a Croatian national. Photo: Instagram/María Grazia Gamarra

What career did María Grazia Gamarra study?

Growing up in a family with many artists motivated her to specialize in acting. That was how she decided to study this career abroad. She entered the National University Institute of Art in Argentina. She also traveled to New York City, in the United States, to continue specializing.

In addition to this, María Grazia Gamarra took sheet music and piano reading courses at the then-named National Conservatory of Music. Her motivation to become a complete artist led her to acquire dance knowledge at the Dance Estudio Perú center. Currently, in addition to being a theater and television actress, she works as a model and businesswoman.

María Grazia Gamarra stands out as a theater actress and model.

What other television programs has María Grazia Gamarra worked on?

María Graza Gamarra has several years of experience in television. Some of the small screen programs in which she acted are the following.

“America kids”

“The Akdemic”

“gamarra”

“My love the wachiman”

“My love, the wachimán 2”

“Mother’s love”, among others.

Who is the husband of María Grazia Gamarra?

His full name is Heinz André Gildemeister Arraya and is the son of two world-renowned tennis players: the Peruvian of Argentine origin Laura Arraya and Heinz Gunter Gildemeister Bohner (Chilean nationalized Peruvian).

With his profile on Instagram private, despite the 29,600 followers, it is known that he worked as a tennis teacher and on LinkedIn he appears, since 2018, as CEO of Passline Perua virtual platform for events such as music festivals, parties, conferences, workshops, streaming events, among others.