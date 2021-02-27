Faced with the crisis in the artistic sector as a result of the pandemic, the actress María Grazia Gamarra started a new business with her husband Heinz Gildemeister.

As is known, the lack of work has forced many artists to dedicate themselves to other things to generate income. This is the case of the protagonist of the remembered novel Mi amor, el wachimán, who reinvents himself and founds a chicken farm.

“From actress to farmer exactly. I think that circumstances make us all rethink things a bit. I told my husband: ‘I want to do something different,’ “said the renowned Peruvian actress for América Noticias.

Maria Grazia Gamarra He said that this idea was born with the purpose of giving a better quality of life to chickens away from the risk of contagion by the coronavirus.

“We live another reality where we breathe another air, we are not polluting, there is no COVID-19 (in Sisicaya). Animal welfare is important to us. When the idea came out, our priority was to create awareness and transmit a message that animals have to be treated in the best possible way. We work hard for it ”, assured the Peruvian interpreter.

“They are free of antibiotics and free of any substance for growth. The product that we are going to offer to people is a healthy product, it comes from chickens that eat the best possible food.They have a balanced diet. We want people to realize that animal welfare is important, ”he added.

On his situation with acting, Maria Grazia Gamarra He noted that he will not stop working on what he is most passionate about, and hopes that at some point he will be able to return to the recordings.

“No (I’ll quit acting). I love acting, but the subject of COVID-19 has been hard for me and many actor friends. He has knocked us to the floor. Sometimes they don’t think about the actors, nobody says poor actor that he doesn’t have a job. So, my desire to undertake is born as a result of that, but I really want to act. Hopefully later that this happens I can take it up again. I had two important projects this year, ”he explained.

