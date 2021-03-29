María Grazia Gamarra reinvented herself during the pandemic and founded her free-range laying hen farm in the town of Sisicaya in Huarochirí.

The actress and her husband Heinz Gildemeister They decided to launch a project linked to healthy life and focused on animal care. In this way, Webo was born, a brand dedicated to the sale of antibiotic-free organic eggs.

In a conversation with La República, the remembered interpreter told us details of this new undertaking.

– You founded a chicken farm, how did this idea come about?

It is an organic chicken farm, the idea was born because of the quarantine, for a long time I had wanted to do my business and for different things it was not possible to achieve, since I began to dedicate myself to other things. When the quarantine started, I said, ‘It’s a good time, now I have time to think,’ and it was.

We settled in the countryside with my husband and daughter, and well, seeing a bit of the reality of how people live outside the city, we decided to build a farm. We said: ‘Let’s build a chicken farm that lives well, that are protected, well fed, well cared for, without abuse.’

– This initiative is focused on animal welfare, what care is provided to them?

The first thing we did was contact an international company. What they do is provide a seal (if your poultry meets all the requirements) to certify that your hens are in the best condition and protected. So, they came from outside to certify us, they gave us a super large book with a lot of requirements, and we prepared for a lot of months to be able to meet all the requirements.

Among them (the requirements) are that they never lack food and water, that they have exact measurements. There must be a number of chickens per square meter. They have to have an open space in a necessary footage so that they can be happy, among other things. We have complied with their vaccination plan, they have two veterinarians who are constantly advising them, it is a series of things.

It is a lot of work, but for us it is super important to be able to fulfill all these requirements because it is the only way for us to be calm. In addition, so that the people, to whom we are directed, to those who buy from us, are sure that it is a quality product, that it is a product of a hen that lives free, that does not live under any stress.

– For some time, food has been reinforced with certain substances that promote growth …

We also decided that our foods were not going to have any type of transgenic, or any type of growth proteins, dyes. We studied a lot and, together with different people who advised us, they told me that there is a way for the egg to have the right size and color without the need to add some type of complement that does not do them well.

Our chickens have a super healthy diet based on natural products. They eat bran, wheat, alfalfa oil, and a lot of things that are natural. Now, we have seen the result and the truth is that the eggs have a nice color and a rich flavor.

– You are a vegetarian, you are focused on healthy eating, what is one of the main objectives of this initiative?

Exactly, as I said, I do not eat an animal for a thing of conviction, but my daughter, my husband, my family eat meat. For me it is a matter of respect, I respect the decision of each one one hundred percent, but I do consider that it is important to contribute and this is my contribution to the planet.

Somehow, (I plan to) teach people that it is important to know what you are eating.

María Grazia Gamarra and Heinz Gildemeister at their chicken farm. Photo: María Grazia Gamarra / Instagram

– How about your new life in Sisicaya?

Super good, I was all of last year and almost all of these first months of the year one hundred percent installed there. Now that we have the little farm, that we are starting to deliver orders and we have to do a lot of paperwork, I am spread out, half there and half here in Lima.

Here (in Lima) I am during the week and on weekends I am one hundred percent on the farm. My husband is the one who distributes himself, one day yes, one day no, because you have to be there. The experience is very beautiful, it is very beautiful for my daughter who is small and who is growing up surrounded by nature.

– How did you dare to pass the quarantine in Sisicaya?

Because my parents had been visiting that town for many years, they had a little house there that they did not go to very often due to work issues. So when COVID-19 started, we really didn’t want to be in Lima and we said, let’s go to the country. We have always tended to coexist in the field, in fact, our idea is to soon be able to settle one hundred percent, not in a place perhaps so far away, but in a middle point.

As everything was going to be paralyzed for a super long time (due to the quarantine), we thought about working every day from there and that’s when we made the decision to build our farm.

– How did the pandemic affect you?

I had two super cool projects for this year: a novel and a play, and everything froze. Besides that it is not easy to be locked up.

– A few days ago you confirmed your second pregnancy, how do you feel?

Very good, super happy. It’s really cute

– Will you go back to acting?

I would love to, obviously yes. Hopefully this will start to reactivate very soon and be able to resume my projects.

– What are your short-term goals?

For now, with regard to the farm, we are trying to move it forward, for people to know our brand. To be able to offer people a quality product and grow with it. We are starting small, but we really want to grow.

Professionally, I want to be able to fulfill my projects, I really want to make music as well. Because of this, the COVID-19 is difficult, especially for this type of work, but hey, I hope this happens very soon.

