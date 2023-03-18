The actress Maria Grazia Gamarra expressed concern about the population of Sisicaya due to the recent fall of landslides in that area of ​​Hurochirí. As you remember, the interpreter of Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio” decided to set up a chicken farm and now access to her place of business is interrupted. In addition, she says that her husband will try to reach the place by climbing a hill, since the Cieneguilla highway was blocked by mud.

María Grazia asks for support for the affected area

The artist Maria Grazia Gamarra made a call for help for the town of Sisicaya in Huarochirí, a place that was left without access due to the mudslides that left the Cieneguilla highway impassable.

“The huaicos have fallen on the highway from Cieneguilla to Huarochiri, at the entrance to the town of Sisicaya, and it is blocked. Heavy machinery is needed to clean the access, because neither a car nor a motorcycle can pass, and they cannot be left incommunicado, without food or anything, ”he said on networks.

María Grazia Gamarra has a chicken farm business.

María Grazia’s husband tries to reach her chicken farm

The former member of “America Kids” He said that his partner has been trying to enter Sisicaya for several days and will try to access it even by going up a hill. On the other hand, he clarifies that his chicken farm did not suffer any damage, but he asks for support so that the local population is not left incommunicado.

“My husband has been trying to reach the town for three days and it is impossible, I think he will try to do it by going up the hills. Our farm is fine, we have people working there and nothing has happened, but the population cannot be isolated,” she said.

María Grazia told how she decided to start a farm

The popular actress He once told how he was encouraged to establish his chicken farm in the town of Sisicaya. The “AFHS” member said that during the pandemic she went to live in that place and her husband was the one who took the initiative for her.

“I always tortured my husband because he wanted to do something new. Suddenly, he had the brilliant idea and said to me: ‘eggs?’ We moved here, we settled here living another reality, where another air is breathed and we opened chicken farm,” he revealed.

Who is the husband of María Grazia Gamarra?

Maria Grazia Gamarra is currently married to Heinz Gildemeister since June 9, 2019. Likewise, as a result of their relationship they have two daughters. He is a Chilean and nationalized Peruvian. In addition, he is the son of tennis player Laura Arraya and Chilean tennis player Heinz Gildemeister, who won an ATP Masters 1000 category title.