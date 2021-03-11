A new member of the family! María Grazia Gamarra used her social networks to announce with a tender photograph that she is pregnant for the second time. The renowned actress spread a message to her followers.

The star of My love the guachiman and other national productions has entered a new stage of his life, thanks to the business that he decided to start with his partner and his current pregnancy.

Through a few short but heartfelt words, the now businesswoman welcomed her future baby and showed her bulging belly.

“Our family is enlarging and our hearts as well. We are waiting for you, my love ”, were the words he wrote Maria Grazia Gamarra on Instagram, generating more than 34,000 ‘likes’ on the platform and hundreds of congratulations.

María Grazia Gamarra presents a new family business

The television figure surprised his followers by revealing that he started an enterprise with his partner and youngest daughter. María Grazia Gamarra decided to temporarily leave acting to dedicate herself to raising egg-laying hens.

As she told América Noticias, the pandemic prompted her to move to Huarochirí and create a business: “I think circumstances make us all rethink things a little.” He also indicated that the animals have free breeding, guaranteeing the quality of the product.

Through Instagram, he thanked the interest in his project: “We are very happy and working hard to offer you a quality product and that our chickens always live in the best conditions and above all, always happy.”

