She was supposed to be the star of a show on Rai 2, but it appears to have been taken out at the last minute. Maria Grazia Cucinotta tells the background behind the scenes of Missione Beauty, a program that will instead be entrusted to Melissa Satta.

This program was born from an idea of ​​my hairdresser Antonio Pruno. With him we had been talking about doing a talent show on hairdressers and beauty for years. Through a friend of mine who works in TV productions, we contacted Chiara Salvo, who is a TV producer and whom I already knew, and we had entrusted her to carry out the project.

At some point, however, something seems to have gone wrong. Antonio, the hairdresser, was not liked enough on social media and did not have enough followers to make the program. However, Maria Grazia Cucinotta would never abandon her friend and explained:

“When she realized that I would never let go of Antonio, she started to bring up the fact that there was a problem with my other program on La7. But I’m not stupid and I’ve been working in this world for 36 years. Rai has absolutely nothing to do with it, I know for sure. It was not Rai that opposed it. Rai would never have allowed herself to do such a thing. I was born with Rai, everyone loves me there and they have always respected me “.

It seems that what the presenter told is all written in emails and messages. There would have been all the conditions to start a legal provision:

We have all the emails, messages on how the project was born, in all its steps. We could have blocked him and sued but we didn’t, because we are decent people and we respect the work of many who have worked on this project. My voice trembles, because I fell for it like an idiot. We did not protect ourselves, we should have deposited the project but I was convinced that I was working with friends.

But what do you think about the fact that Melissa Satta will be at the helm instead? No grudge:

It didn’t bother me. Indeed, Melissa is perhaps even more suitable than me because I am more into fashion …“. Rather, to arouse the bitterness of the actress, even now, are the modalities of what happened and the fact that her friend Antonio also suffered the consequences. “The idea and the dream were hers. So they mortified him “.

