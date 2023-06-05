Maria Grazia Cucinotta: “Harassment? I was scared but I always said no”

Early career with the Postmanharassment, the relationship with the passing years: the actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta retraces her professional and private life in a long interview with The Republic.

Godmother of the XII Troisi Prize, the interpreter recalls her beginnings when she was “a shy, very excited Sicilian girl. Massimo reassured me, made me read and re-read the script. She taught me simplicity: ‘Do what you do in life’, she wanted the truth. My inexperience gave a wild side to the character of Beatrice”.

Maria Grazia Cucinotta revealed that she felt inadequate: “I was dyslexic, with pronunciation problems: defects make you unique, but you understand it later. Dyslexia explodes in moments of anxiety, when they are the center of attention. I am 54 years old, I change the endings of words regularly”.

The interpreter auditioned for Troisi’s film “thanks to my friend Nathalie (Caldonazzo ed.) who was engaged to Massimo. She told me: go. There were hundreds of girls to find Beatrice. I came from a family of real, humble postmen. After the film I was dazed by the success”.

“Popularity has given me the opportunity to be able to fight, to lend a hand. Whoever governs forgets who is sick: the state must guarantee treatment for everyone” added the actress.

Maria Grazia Cucinotta then recounts: “I come from scratch. I haven’t been stronger, but I made myself respected, always. Harassment exists. When they tried I was terrified, I just thought: will I be able to get out of this room? Every time I said ‘no’ they retorted that I would never make it, to go back where I came from. They are proof that “no” can and must be said”.

The actress then reveals: “The environment often made me feel wrong: too flashy, too serious, too much everything. First the font, then there’s the wrapper. America is wonderful in this: from heads to bodies, diversity is a richness”.

Married to Giulio Violati for 28 years, the actress reveals the secret of such a long-lasting relationship: “You have to want it together. When my daughter’s friends came to the house, Giulio was their idol, that was his age: a teenager. It’s ironic, he makes me laugh. We’ve had ups and downs, I’ve always travelled, at first he was jealous. You evolve, we are human, but there is love. I tell women that no one should limit our freedom, the first thing is respect. If not, better sun”.

And on the relationship with the passing years, Maria Grazia Cucinotta says: “I am happy to grow old. I look like a shar pei and that’s okay, but they had convinced me: ‘You need to get botox, too many wrinkles on the forehead’. So I did very little botox; terrible two weeks. I had to raise my eyebrows with my fingers to make up, it felt like I had a tile on my forehead. I want to be free to move my face.”