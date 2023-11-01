Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 01:03



Laura del Río, national under-15 coach, has noticed María Gómez, Real Murcia Femenino goalkeeper who plays in the third category of women’s football, and has included her in the list of 30 players scheduled for the training sessions that said team will do. from November 6 to 8 of the same month in L’Alfas del Pi (Alicante). This concentration will serve as a contact point and for the final selection of the 20 players who will compete in the UEFA Under-15 Development Tournament to be played in Lisbon (Portugal) from the 13th to the 23rd of the same month.

It is worth remembering that Alicia Burillo’s Real Murcia Femenino is having a promising start to the preseason. In the eight rounds played so far, the Grana team has added 17 points after winning five games and drawing two others, while only losing one. Real Murcia, which is ahead of teams like Betis, Almería or Albacete, among others, has only conceded 11 goals, the second best mark in the group and only below the 7 goals received by Mislata, current leader of the board.