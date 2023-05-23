Goodbye to Maria Giovanna Maglie. There journalist and TV pundit died. He was 70 years oldbut it was a long time ago sick. The announcement was made by her 37-year-old friend Francesca Chaouqui, who was next to her until her last breath. Now at peace, these were her last words in her post on Twitter, later taken up by the Italian press.

Maria Giovanna Maglie passed away at the age of 70. On Twitter of her, her friend Frances Chaouqui gave the sad announcement thus:

My friends, Maria Giovanna Maglie returned to the Father’s House this morning. She was taken to San Camillo Forlanini last night for a venous complication and she passed away just now. I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. She is now at peace.

The journalist, essayist and columnist had been ill for some time. In December 2022 she herself said that she should undergo hospitalisation, which ultimately lasted a couple of months. His health conditions progressively deteriorated, until his death was announced. This is how he recounted his health conditions:

I had a fairly important heart operation which unfortunately, in the postoperative period, had unexpected complications. This stretched both the illness that hospitalization. I was sick, with very violent anemia.

The world of journalism, TV and publishing bids farewell to Maria Giovanna Maglie

At the end of 2022, the journalist had fallen ill during the electoral marathon of Nicola Porro’s Fourth Republic program. No one had noticed anything, but he had also had to undergo hospitalization at the time.

I had an illness that I tried to mask. I ended the connection and then explained that I needed to disconnect. I don’t even know if the viewers noticed.

The Venetian journalist had made her debut at L’Unità and in 1989 she arrived at Rai. You were sent to the Middle East in the first Gulf War and then correspondent from New York. In t we remember her as a columnist in many programs.