Maria Fida Moro, eldest DC leader, dies

Maria Fida Moro, eldest daughter of DC leader Aldo Moro, passed away at the age of 77 in Rome, after a long illness. Her son Luca Moro communicated this to her AGI. The funeral, his son says, will take place in a strictly private form.

Maria Fida Moro, Lorenzo Fontana: “Profuse commitment to institutions”

“I express my condolences for the passing of Maria Fida Moro, former member of the Senate of the Republic. My respectful thoughts go to her human story and her commitment to the institutions”. This was declared by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.