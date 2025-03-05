03/05/2025 at 5:10 p.m.





















María Fernández-Miranda Bances assumes as of this month of March the direction of Womenhoy, a Vocento brand under which the female publication on paper with greater diffusion in Spain, a leading website, social networks that have managed to capture the attention of the new generations and a series of events and a series of events are encompassed. Fernández-Miranda will combine the direction of Womenhoy with her position as director of Welife, the multichannel platform of Vocento on well-being and sustainability to which she joined at the end of 2022, time in which she has managed to consolidate the brand as the reference platform in healthy life.

Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Navarra and with a postgraduate degree for protocol from the University of Oviedo, he began his career in the Asturian newspaper La Nueva España, where she worked for six years as a local information editor. She has developed most of her professional career in women’s magazines, occupying the positions of editor in Marie Claire, head of section and beauty director in Yo Dona, director of beauty at Elle and Deputy Director in Cosmopolitan.

Fernández-Miranda has been a professor of the Master of Communication in Fashion and Beauty Telva & I Dona, of the Marketing and Communication Course of Fashion and Luxury Elle, of the School of Cursive Writing of the Editorial Group Penguin Random House and the International Fashion Communication Program of the University of Navarra. She is the author of three books, published in the Plaza & Janés publishing house: the ‘No Mothers’ essay, the novel ‘The summer that we returned to joy’ and the novel biography ‘The Enigma Balenciaga’. He has also carried out consulting work for luxury brands.