The new mayoress of the Simón Bolívar canton, in Ecuador, likes to be called by her nickname: Mafer. She comfortably triumphed on February 5 in the sectional elections (in which mayors and councilors from all over the country are chosen) by obtaining 47.76% of the votes in this coastal town of about 27,000 inhabitants. She is 32 years old and is a journalist and law student, but before entering politics she was known for being a creator of erotic content on the OnlyFans platform. That is now her past —Vargas has already closed her account — and on May 14 she will take office and become the first woman to govern a canton (the smallest territorial division in Ecuador) in the province of Guayas.

Vargas’ background on OnlyFans has caused him to be the topic of conversation throughout Ecuador. However, she was already a well-known figure since 2013, the year in which she was attacked by three women armed with bottles that injured her face and for which she later had to undergo surgery. In a country as affected by insecurity as Ecuador, Vargas’s story permeated the public imagination and caused outrage. She took advantage of the visibility to speak about violence in the media and later created her own foundation, Una Mano Amiga, dedicated to helping women victims in cases similar to hers. The money she made from her OnlyFans content — which she says was thousands of dollars a month — she used for her foundation, she says.

Mauricio Alarcón, director of the Fundación Ciudadania y Desarrollo, a research center in Quito, explains over the phone the reasons that in his opinion are behind Vargas’ victory: “It responds to the way sui generis in which the Ecuadorian electorate moves”. According to Alarcón, he has a tendency to support celebrities, influencers, singers or actors when they want to venture into politics. The investigator maintains that Vargas knew how to use the media noise that arose from his OnlyFans account to design a successful candidacy.

Alarcón cites the historical background of the television host Polo Baquerizo or the marathon runner Rolando Vera, who won seats in Congress in the 1998 elections. “This is a phenomenon that is repeated more and more. Accessing a position is easier when people identify you ”, he explains.

Vargas, in addition, was not a candidate for any party, but joined the Citizen Revolution Movement, a group of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017). The leftist leader campaigned with Vargas and defended her against her “hateful” comments about her past on OnlyFans. “See the profile of that girl, social communicator, law student, with a foundation to help fight violence against women,” he declared in a video.

Ecuadorian society is characterized by a conservatism that threatened Vargas’ candidacy. “There are cities where it would have been impossible to succeed, but in a small canton like Simón Bolívar, political parties of all ideologies want to anchor themselves to familiar faces,” Alarcón points out.

Vargas’s opponents during the campaign questioned whether a former creator of erotic content could be mayor. But she didn’t help. Vargas obtained one of the most comfortable victories in the entire country. In these last elections she won with almost half of the votes when there were mayoralties that were decided with just 20%. Although she deleted her account from OnlyFans, Vargas says that she is not ashamed of her past. She describes the derogatory comments she has received as “political violence.” In May, when she begins her management, she will face a context of insecurity that is already widespread in Ecuador and that was what boosted her fame 10 years ago and led her towards politics.