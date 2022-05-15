María Fernanda Montoya, from Quindío, and Jhon Tello, from Bogotá, were the

winners of the competition in the 21 K category of the Tunnel de la Línea Half Marathon, which took place this Sunday.

The Calarcá – Cajamarca road, at the intersection of the Cordillera Central, was opened at

2:00 pm, as established in the resolution and as it had been socialized with

the Quindian and Tolimense community, fulfilling the promise to the

country carriers.

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Olga Lucía Ramírez Duarte, indicated that “these are the facts with the heart of the national government. As a team, from INVÍAS and the Ministry of Transport with the Ministry of Sports, the Government of Quindío and Indeportes, we brought the road works closer to more than 4,000 athletes from all over the country in the La Línea tunnel, the most important infrastructure work delivered to the

Colombians by the Government of President Iván Duque Márquez”.

Daniela Maturana, Deputy Minister of Sports, said: “Today we are connecting the

country not only with the roads that bring cities closer, but also unite the

people with sport, physical activity and health. From the Ministry of Sports we are very

happy to be able to participate in this unique event in the world”.

Jhon Tello, from Bogotá, was the male winner of the La Línea Tunnel Half Marathon, with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 12 seconds and the first athlete in

cross the finish line after traveling for the first time the longest tunnel in

Colombia.

“The truth, it was fantastic, they took it out of the stadium, this is the reward for the effort,” said the winner.

For the female branch, who won first place was María Fernanda

Montoya, the Quindiana who reached the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes, 29

seconds.

“I wanted to win this race through Quindío, it was very hard, because there was a lot of climbing and at the end I finished off and I won,” said the winner.

María Fernanda Montoya from Quindío obtained a record of one hour, nineteen minutes and twenty-nine seconds and was the winner in the women's 21 K category in the #MMTunnelOfTheLine 🏃‍♀️. Congratulations! 👏

