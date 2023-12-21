The TV Peru journalist María Fernanda Montenegro was a victim of sexual harassment. Hiamar Enrique Laynes Sánchez would have contacted her through her social networks to harass her with messages with sexual connotations. He even assured that the man created groups on the same platform in which he added other press colleagues, to whom he also does the same with these types of photographs.

What happened to María Fernanda Montenegro, TV Perú journalist?

The host of 'Noticias matinal' and 'Habla Perú' publicly denounced Laynes Sánchez for sexual harassment. “No woman has to endure sexual harassment. It is not the first time that a subject sends me messages with sexual connotations or images of her private parts. “The issue has escalated so much that now he not only takes the liberty of writing to me, but also creating chat groups where he adds colleagues and shares his rubbish, disturbing our peace,” the communicator tweeted.

María Fernanda Montenegro is a victim of sexual harassment. Photo: capture of X

“It disgusts me and angers me that people like Hialmar Enrique Laynes Sánchez feel so sure that nothing will happen to him that he even shares his cell phone number.“, he wrote. Furthermore, he stated: “He is a person who has a history, colleagues have publicly denounced him on several occasions, it is in the hands of the authorities to carry out an investigation“.

What did the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations say?

After the driver made her public complaint, she went to a police station and formalized it. “Now we have to wait for the investigations to begin,” she emphasized. Likewise, she thanked the support of the Ministry of women: “They promised to support me. “I thank the people who have shown me their solidarity.”

Hialmar Enrique Laynes Sánchez is reported for sexual harassment. Photo: X

The journalist raised her voice in protest and stated: ““This is the reality of thousands of women who suffer sexual harassment on social networks, workplace harassment, street harassment and even in schools”. He also encouraged other women to file a complaint of this type: “It's time to raise your voice, to leave behind the shame and that thought of 'blocking will solve the problem' because this type of person won't stop. We all have to report and get involved.”.

Who is María Fernando Montenegro?

Maria Fernanda Montenegro She is a journalist who studied Communication Sciences at the University of San Martín de Porres. According to the information she presents in her LinkedIn profile, she did pre-professional internships at Panamericana Televisión and, since then, she has continued her career within journalistic media.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact the Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

