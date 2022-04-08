Saturday, April 9, 2022
María Fernanda Herazo and Yuliana Lizarazo, eliminated from the Colsanitas Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in Sports
yuliana lizard

Yuliana Lizarazo.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

The Colombian tennis players were surpassed by Tara Moore and Emina Bektas,

María Fernanda Herazo from Barranquilla and Yuliana Lizarazo from Cucuta were eliminated in the semifinals of the Colsanitas Cup at the hands of the couple made up of the British Tara Moore and the American Emina Bektas.

The Colombian duo had won in the first turn this Friday 7-5 2-6 10-8 the duo made up of the Russian Natela Dzalamidze and the American Sabrina Santamaria, the first seeded in the competition. However, in the semifinal game, Herazo and Lizarazo could not beat the Anglo-Saxons and fell 4-6 6-7.

