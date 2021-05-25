Maria Fernanda Callejon (54) surprised his companions of Famous Cut and Dressmaking (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 4 pm), and all the viewers of the cycle led by Andrea Politti (57).

It is that the actress revealed before the cameras that her first husband is not Ricky diotto (42), her current partner and her daughter’s father, Giovanna (5), but a well-known folklorist whom she married when she was barely 15 years.

It all started while María Fernanda knitted concentrated in a corner of the contest’s workshop and chatted at ease with Aníbal Pachano (66) about her love past.

“Now I I did not know that your first husband had been a folklorist. But when was that? When did I meet you? ”Asked the visibly surprised dancer.

María Fernanda Callejón in Famous Tailoring and Dressmaking. TV Capture

“Nerd, I got married at 15 guys “, launched the former vedette. In unison all her companions expressed exclamations of astonishment and she added:”As they hear it”.

“How did you get married at 15?“Pachano asked him, almost unable to believe what he was hearing. “But why?“, Valeria Archimó wanted to know (49).

“Yes because I fell in love with a boy 11 years older than me, Víctor Hugo Valenzuela, folklorist, had a group such as Los Nocheros today, they were called The Amancay, Very very famous of the time, tucumanos ”, explained the actress.

In addition, Callejón explained that her ex-husband “now lives in Jujuy with his entire family.” And gratefully acknowledged: “The truth was the best thing that happened to me that marriage, and the one of now also, of course “.

“I am happily married but there are things that build you and I would never have come to live in Buenos Aires, to try my luck, if I had not married Huguito, for example, “he added.

María Fernanda Callejón in “Famous Cut and Dressmaking”. TV Capture

“Did he encourage you?” Asked one of his classmates. “Yes, I don’t know … the issue of leaving the family very early because I am very familiar, and I felt that if I got bigger than my house they would not let me go anymore”Explained María Fernanda.

“And when I met you at 18, were you already …?”, Asked Pachano. “No, I was already separated. I was there for three years and you met me at 18. I got married at 15 and at 18 I separated“, said the former panelist of Controversy at the bar (America, Monday to Friday at 19).

Meanwhile, she explained how she met her first husband. “I worked in the Galería del Sol, I attended a shoe store, and I heard Huguito’s voice and I fell in love. He sang a song that said ‘a letter my love, just a letter …’ “, concluded Callejón.

HA