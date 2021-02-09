With an eye on the start of a new program, the presentation of famous participants in Famous Cut and Dressmaking (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 4:00 p.m.) generated a lot of expectation to see the relationship that each of them has with the world of fashion.

Without a doubt, one of the most moving cases was that of Maria Fernanda Callejón, who entered the study with a lot of energy, but she broke down as soon as Andrea Politti mentioned her mother, who worked as a dressmaker.

“I loved that blessing”, highlighted the driver after the gesture of Callejón, who entered at a trot and bent down to tap the ground, as when a soccer player enters a playing field prior to an important game and kisses the grass.

María Fernanda Callejón was moved when she remembered her mother, who was a dressmaker. Capture TV

However, in a matter of seconds the actress changed her face and said that “I’m going to say a phrase that was hard for me as a girl, I’m the daughter of a dressmaker. I start crying, but I’m very excited because I grew up under a sewing and knitting machine, which doesn’t mean I’m an expert. “It was after Politti made reference to her mother “What connects you with this that you came to demonstrate”, Told him.

“My mother’s story moves me a lot. I ate until I was 14 years of that profession and trade that I love, and that today, in some way, humbly, and with the help of Cut and confection, and of all of you, vindicate the dressmaker, because it is a wonderful art “,

“I hope I can learn and be one percent of what my mom was, I want to pay tribute to her and through her to all those who want to learn this trade “,

On the table that María Fernanda Callejón uses, a portrait of her mother stands out. Capture TV

Then Politti sent her to take her place in the workshop and stressed that she had a picture of her mother on the table she had chosen. “Come on gringa !, my old Tana”shouted María Fernanda, looking at the portrait, while putting on her apron to begin her participation in the cycle.

At the end of your performance received a good score from the jury for the design she made, inspired by a two-piece shirt dress worn by Mirtha Legrand on a show in 1971.

DR