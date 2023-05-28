María Fernanda Cabal says things that make your hair stand on end with amazing normality. At short distance everything in it turns out natural. Her presence neither repels nor bothers and there comes a moment during the conversation when one enters her world of unreasonable sentences and runs the risk of naturalizing them. The woman who sent García Márquez to hell, the one who believes that climate change is a farce, the one who believes that Álvaro Uribe actually has a left-liberal heart or that the humanities create fanatics of stupid ideas, has grown up in the it was Peter. The 56-year-old senator today is convinced that her time has come and that, God willing, she could be the next president of Colombia.

That day she sent Gabriel García Márquez to hell, Cabal was a newcomer to politics. She had just arrived from the Democratic Center with a position that Uribe first offered to her husband, the powerful rancher José Félix Lafaurie. It was the year 2014 and Juan Manuel Santos was in the presidency, already an enemy of Uribe. Cabal ended up at the top of the list for the Bogotá Chamber because no one else wanted to appear. Nobody, not even the party leader himself, gave a peso for that candidacy. Being an unknown, she was the most voted list. Her name spent little time in the shadows, she quickly became a machine for headlines. She remembers it now and dies of laughter: “It was spectacular for us, that’s where we started in Congress and they put me in all the farts in the world…”. She refers to the press, although she also sided with her.

Gabo’s was only the first. The Nobel Prize winner had just died and Cabal was given a photo of the writer with Fidel Castro, who still had a couple of years to live. He thought it was a good idea to tweet: “Soon they will be together in hell.” His words produced an earthquake, not only in the author’s country. He had to apologize, but the controversy served him to discover what he now considers his greatest value.

In the following months, she began to run into people on the street who had voted for her for saying in public what they did not dare. She realized that a “right-wing provincial” like her had the power to uncover hidden haters. Her followers, she explains, are those who look at her and think: “this is a brave woman, what a rude old woman.” That has been her recipe these 10 years, to say everything that comes to mind without filters. And what she thinks includes all the clichés typical of the current extreme right, also that the extreme right and the extreme right do not exist.

So how is it defined?

-I am normal.

From his point of view, Latin America is going through a dark night, plagued by communist governments that won because of the cowardice of the traditional right. He included Colombia, which he sees as living “a passing nightmare” with Gustavo Petro in the presidency. He denounces the two previous governments, that of Juan Manuel Santos and that of Iván Duque, two presidents handpicked by his beloved Álvaro Uribe, as progressives. He thinks that Uribe was wrong with both of them.

Santos is considered perverse, ambitious, the prototype of evil. With Duque she is more benevolent. She thinks he is a naturally good man who went to Washington at a young age, “the capital of the mammoths, and stayed with all the frenzy: [George] Soros, climate change and all these ideas reprogress”. She represents what she considers the true essences of the right: authority, a heavy hand, love for the armed forces, anti-feminism, no abortion or homosexual marriage. She wants to be something like a Colombian Margaret Thatcher.

This Bogota stormy morning, Cabal is in a good mood. He comes down the stairs from his apartment full of portraits and family photos. Before sitting down to recount his life, he asks his collaborators to remember to put in a thousand dollars to sponsor a boy who is in the Deportivo Cali children’s league and his family does not have the money to take him to a tournament in Spain. . He says a thousand dollars and not even an eyebrow moves, with that calmness with which those who have been rich all their lives talk about money —although we must admit that not all rich people give money.

The senator is the youngest of three sisters from an upper-class family in Cali, very conservative even for her, so it’s hard to imagine. Her mother was an artist and a rigid woman. Her father, on the other hand, was liberal and a fan of opera and America. When she came of age, she went to Bogotá to study Political Science. There she met Lafaurie, 11 years her senior, a well-connected man who had been moving in the capital’s circles of power for some time.

Maria Fernanda Cabal. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Cabal could have spent her days in the gym and restaurant at Club El Nogal with what she calls, with some contempt, the “Bogota revolutionary elite,” but she thinks she would become depressed. Before her political adventure, she created a successful company that is now run by her children and led various social projects. She receives EL PAÍS at the measured time, just before having lunch with a “gringo” who is a “great admirer” and taking a plane to tour the country. Just a few days ago she returned from Spain, where she participated in the Vox campaign, the far-right party that made the mantra of the “cowardly right” fashionable to refer to traditional conservative parties. Cabal, an unknown person in Madrid, earned a place in the media with some of her rally phrases: “Imbeciles vote and put us all at risk”, the left creates “early anxieties” in children or “at women made us enemies of men; They made us anti-feminine, they want us to come out naked and hideous.”

The senator today is nothing like those politicians who try not to say anything in interviews. To those who are asked if they have presidential aspirations and resort to classics such as that they will be where the party wants them to be or that the important thing is that the country does well and not one’s role. Cabal is not like them. She imagines a near future with José Antonio Kast in the Chilean presidency, Javier Milei in Argentina and she in Colombia. “And Trump in the United States,” she adds. She sees all the visible heads of the most radical and populist right reigning in America for years to come. She is preparing to try in 2026.

In Colombia, the right has left a huge gap that it tries to fill by multiplying its presence. It is the voice in opposition to the left-wing government of Petro that is heard the most. The conservative parties were knocked out in the 2022 elections, where they did not even reach the second round, and now they lack a clear leader. She is taking advantage of that weakness. “I am not going to say that one does not generate jealousy in one’s own, because that is natural. I quote Churchill a lot when they ask me about the enemies of other parties, those are adversaries, my enemies are in my party”.

Against all odds, the marriage that she and Lafaurie form has regained visibility with the Petro Government. A few months ago, one of the president’s first moves left them out of the game. Petro was still taking his first steps in government and he had an idea that must have seemed brilliant to him. He was going to propose to Lafaurie, president of the cattle association, to participate in the agrarian reform. Signing an agreement together, shaking hands and posing for the cameras. Cabal directly said no, José Félix said yes and, since they did not agree, they decided to call their political boss. Uribe was clear: it was a good idea to collaborate with the president.

—It’s that Uribe is much more democrat than people think. As I tell him, and it makes him laugh, he has a stupid little heart. He is a liberal by origin, but a liberal of those who go more to the left than to the center.

It was not the only approach. Petro also invited Lafaurie to be part of the government delegation in the peace negotiation with the ELN, the last guerrilla in the region. It seemed that the left-wing president wanted him as an ally, with that spirit of his to get closer to the different ones with which he started his mandate. The rancher accepted, Uribe willing, but Cabal was emphatic: “The ELN thing seems completely absurd to me because they are sociopaths. What can you talk to a sociopath? But I cannot supplant him, he is different from me in many ways, although we have ideological affinities. He is seeing that this is an opportunity to be there, to find out what is happening with the country, how they think. There he can contribute. But it affects me in my presidential image because I have followers who do not forgive.

His followers are still not clear how many they are or the electoral power they could have, but they are increasingly visible, supported by the far-right echo that is growing in other Latin American countries, including the Bukele phenomenon in El Salvador. Cabal was the first who began to show her admiration for the Salvadoran in Colombia. She likes his strong hand, his authoritarianism, which she sees as necessary in a situation of violence like the one that El Salvador went through. “Yes it happens, but it deserves what it does. Although I think there has to come a time when there has to be a balance, because otherwise there will be a pure and hard dictatorship”.

Cabal thinks that Colombia has a need for authority that she proposes to recover by “fighting” with the armed forces. She wants to return to the country that Uribe left after his two terms in office. “With him we began to believe, he made us sensitive to what we no longer liked, like the national anthem. People started wearing the bracelets from Colombia. He taught us to love a country that everyone said about I’m going to get out already. We loved the Army and the police again”. The former president, in his lowest hours and cornered by justice, continues to be one of his references and is enraged by what he considers a political persecution to end him and his legacy.

The senator’s philosophy is that life is too short to take it so seriously, which is why she doesn’t care about criticism. She laughs at being called a racist because of her insistence on criticizing Vice President Francia Márquez, and points to her collaborator Andrés Arcos, a black victim of the guerilla, as proof that she is not. “I don’t have discrimination problems. I have worked with gays, not because I choose them, because they arrive and I am not going to take them out because they are gay. What I don’t like is activism that ends up being predatory, I don’t like that they indoctrinate children. It seems to me a higher level of schizophrenia ”.

These words are said with a naturalness that impresses while drinking a Coke Zero. “People who don’t know me think I’m a hysterical neurotic, but I have a humor that sometimes makes me shut up because I get into trouble.” With all that she talks, it’s hard to imagine what she keeps quiet about. The conversation drags on and she gets nervous because she doesn’t want to be late, although she enjoys remembering her most controversial phrases. She walked to the elevator and as a farewell she threw the last one: “Like that time I said: study, lazy people!”, Aimed at the young people of the protests in 2021. She is heard laughing when the doors close. She likes to provoke and observe what her words provoke in others. The formula is not new. Trump used it successfully in the United States or Bolsonaro in Brazil. She applies to get into that club.

