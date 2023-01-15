Mexico.- This Saturday, January 14, the 71st edition of miss Universethe most anticipated beauty competition annually around the world, and on this occasion many are eager to meet the face of the woman who would become the most beautiful face this 2023.

85 participants have been the ones that have dazzled the stage of the contest, and among them is Irma Miranda, the beautiful 26-year-old from Sonora who represents Mexico in the event.

Unfortunately, Irma Miranda was eliminated more than an hour ago of the competition, since she did not become part of the 16 finalists of the contest, but her entire country is grateful for the great participation of the model, who assure that its beauty is unmatched.

Despite the fact that the country was eliminated, it is important to emphasize that the queen surprised millions at the national level and was in charge of leaving the name of Mexico high with her participations and incredible looksand one of the most characteristic was where he represented María Félix.

You have to remember that María Félix is ​​a legend for MexicoWell, “La Doña” was an excellent actress, and her physical appearance was definitely out of this world, a woman who fought and went far, showing that her talent had no end.

Surely, Irma Miranda is sure of this and admires her, which is why she decided to pay tribute to the great Mexican star, or as many used to call, “Pretty Mary”

During the catwalk where the contestants had to model their bikini and galait called attention that during the first appearance of Irma, she decided the great star of Mexican gold cinema, since she dazzled the stage with a beautiful I match the face of the actress.

“I see Miss Universe as one of the biggest and most important platforms for the defense of women. And supporting women is something I have a strong desire to continue to do. That is why my cape has three different colors ”, shared the queen of our beauty Mexico in her account of instagram.

But that was not all, but during the category where they had to wear costumes that represented their respective countries, the Sonoran appeared with an enigmatic charro suit.

It is important to emphasize that every detail of her outfit was perfect, colorful flowers adorned the bottom of the hat that also had a special shine, there is no doubt that Irma shined with her outfit.

“Mexican Serenade is the typical national costume of Miss Universe Mexico, Irma Miranda, an allusion to Mexican traditions in a beautiful suit/dress. This beautiful piece of art was created by the Mexican designer @ivanrodriguezdisenador”, the Mexicana Universal account shared on networks.