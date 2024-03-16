Josimar He is expecting a child with María Fe Saldaña. The young woman and the artist resumed their relationship and will get married in the United States, with the entertainment of well-known musical orchestras. Following this, Yadira Cardenasthe singer's ex-wife, confirmed that she is divorced from him, but that she owes him a large sum of money.

Where will Josimar marry María Fe Saldaña?

JosimarHe was intercepted by the 'América hoy' cameras and consulted about María Fe Saldaña's second pregnancy. The singer stated: “Happily, I'm going to be a dad, the fifth child is coming. God blesses me greatly.” The artist assured that he plans to marry again, this time with Maria Fe Saldaña. ““We are going to wait for the marriage with María Fe to arrive.”he expressed.

The musician mentioned that his partner is managing the wedding in the United States, with the participation of prominent artists such as Oscar D'León, La Sonora Ponceña and Axé Bahía. “María Fe is organizing the entire marriage, it's going to be a very nice wedding in the United States, that's where everything will be. The religious (event) can be in Peru,” she indicated.

What did Yadira Cárdenas say about Josimar?

Yadira CardenasJosimar's last wife, confirmed thatshe has divorced the singer. Although at first the salsero did not want to sign the divorce papers, according to Cárdenas, she finally managed to legally separate from him. This could pave the way for Josimar Fidel to marry María Fe Saldaña without legal impediments.

What did María Fe Saldaña respond to Yanira Cárdenas?

After Josimar's ex-wife declared on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' that the salsero and his current partner had hatched a plan to deceive her and obtain American nationality,Maria Fe SaldañaHe chose to break his silence and give a response to the Cuban woman.

“She says that we had a plan and that is false, That is defaming us, I never got involved (in their relationship)”, he assured.

In relation to this, Maria faith He did not hesitate to criticize the ex-partner of the 'King of Peruvian Salsa' and asked him to leave them alone and concentrate on his new family. “May she leave us aloneWe haven't done anything to him. She is pregnant, she has a new boyfriend. So, let him respect his family and stop talking about mine, let him get over it and leave me alone, above all,” concluded Saldaña.

Faced with the forceful assertions of Maria faith, Cuban businesswoman Yadira Cárdenas spoke on the program 'América hoy' to warn Josimar and his partner after confirming that they will get married. “It makes me laugh because They know I'm telling the truth and apparently they're afraid. to keep talking. I have nothing to overcome and it's better for her to stay silent if she doesn't want me to call her and tell her everything that her fiancé told me and talked to me, even though she was in this country,” she remarked.

