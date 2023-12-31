María Fe Suárez-Vértiz He said goodbye to his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz with a moving dedication and unpublished photographs that he shared on his social networks. After the wake of the singer, who died due to cardiac arrest in his home in Miraflores, María Fe was encouraged to dedicate some heartfelt words to the interpreter of 'Un vino, una beer', to whom she also made an emotional request . In this note, we tell you all the details.

What did María Fe Suárez-Vértiz say about her brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Last December 28th, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He left after several years of fighting ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). This news left a deep void not only in the hearts of his most faithful followers, but also in his family, among them, her sister María Fe, who dedicated some heartfelt words to him on her Instagram account.

“Now it's Hernando's turn (Suarez-Vertiz) have you, resume conversations, that he enjoys you like we do… I know that he is carrying you and saying: 'Everything is going to be okay.' I promise you that we are going to be fine here, little brother. Tell my dad I love him and you please enjoy your transition,” wrote María Fe and posted some unpublished photos of her father with Pedro.

Hernando Suárez-Vértiz with his son Pedro Suárez-Vértiz when he was a baby and young man. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/María Fe Suárez-Vértiz

How does Rosita, mother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, remember her son?

Rosita, mom of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, was interviewed by Chola Chabuca for their program 'El reventonazo de la Chola' on December 30. Through a telephone link, the singer's mother recalled some experiences with her deceased son.

“All his friends gathered at my house. “I received all my classmates from school and they practiced”commented Rosita.

