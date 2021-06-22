Elisa Carrió and María Eugenia Vidal were shown together by zoom in the middle of the strong internal that flies over Juntos por el Cambio in the face of the legislative elections in September (PASO) and November. And it was precisely in that virtual meeting that Vidal praise to Patricia Bullrich, president of PRO, and a reference of the most radical wing of the alliance.

“All of us who form Together for Change – and, in particular, all of us who are leaders of PRO- we value the role that Patricia played both in the government (of Mauricio Macri) and as president of the PRO in the last year and a half, “said the former governor of Bonarense.

He added: “I appreciate that she has put the body and face -Lilita and I know what it is …- and Patricia put the body the last year and a half after a difficult moment such as the election of 2019. And I know that she, like all of us who form Together for Change, understand the value of the unit of a society that asks us to put a limit on the Government and rebuild hope. “

Carrió and Vidal were presented by Zoom during a political training seminar aimed at young people under 40.

Organized by the Hannah Arendt Institute –Lilita’s think tank – and with the support of the Pensar foundation – PRO’s think tank – the cycle of virtual talks consists of three classes in which the former deputy and the former governor talk to young people from all over the country.

Strictly speaking, and just as I had anticipated Clarion, the seminar was organized to further seal the alliance that both leaders cultivated in the last months of the pandemic, after the internal veil that exists in the opposition between hard sectors -incarnated by Macri and Bullrich- and moderates that have Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as a reference was removed.

In this sense, Vidal also praised Elisa Carrió: “I want to highlight the value of Lilita who opened the way; I always say without women like her I would never have been a governor and vice chief of the city. And, like me, so many other women. “

He expanded: “The most important thing that women who do politics have to do is to nail the footprint so that those who come Follow us on that trail and it is not as difficult for you as it was for us. She (Carrió) opened a trace and I try to deepen it “.

Carrió: “Let us all go together”

Finally, when asked by the inmates at JxC, Carrió replied minutes before: “We are all making great efforts so that we can all go together, that we all go together, because it is our duty before history. “

Closed: “If it is so there are no losers or winners we have to go to unity. Here the most important thing is to keepener the Together for Change unit. The polarization is functional to CFK’s idea of ​​the displacement of half of the Argentines “.

Meanwhile, at the most tense moment of the dispute over political ambitions, the Buenos Aires UCR asked for “reciprocity” to his partners in the opposition coalition. He demands that Facundo Manes be accepted in the first term of the list of national deputies for the Province.

Days ago, the table of Together for the Change of the Province of Buenos Aires issued a statement to try to lower the tension and sustain the unity of the coalition in that district, the so-called “mother of all battles”.

DS