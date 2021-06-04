The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, came to the crossroads this Thursday of the attempt of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, to distribute blame between the opposition and the Supreme Court for the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no Chicana, nor story, that can cover” the current situation that affects Argentina, warned Vidal, who remarked that the Government “is determined to find culprits but not to provide answers.”

The controversy began with the statements that Santiago Cafiero made in the special session this Thursday in the Senate, where he attended to give his management report.

In this context, the head of ministers warned that “when this nightmare is over, each one will have to take charge and it will be known who listened more to the pollsters than to epidemiologists and nurses.”

“The Chief of Cabinet went to render an account to Congress, it is remarkable because he asked the opposition to be held accountable when his role as Chief of Cabinet is to render an account in Congress, as defined by the Constitution,” the former governor began.

Vidal pointed out that “the person responsible for managing the pandemic, for the decisions made during the pandemic and for the vaccination plan is the government.” “For me there is neither a Chicana, nor a show in Congress, nor an attack on the opposition, nor on the media, that can cover up that the vaccines took six months to arrive, that our boys have been out of school for a year and medium, that there are 19 million poor people, and that thousands of workers who melted, “he added.

For Vidal, “the chief of staff missed the opportunity to explain all this instead of attacking the legislators who all they did was accompany each of the instruments that the government requested to face a pandemic.”

