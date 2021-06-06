María Eugenia Vidal provided a report this Sunday where she again marked the differences within Together for Change, he sided with the “dialogists”, but avoided giving a definition on his eventual candidacy.

“We are all part of a coalition that has nuances, differences, and it is good that it has them,” he said in dialogue with Radio 10. He added that both the ruling party and the opposition “there is diversity.”

In that sense, he stressed that he remains faithful to his convictions to promote dialogue and avoid confrontation, much more in the context of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina.

“There is a certain tiredness of the fights in politics, every time that Together for Change and the Front of All deepen them, the feeling of the people is that we are not taking care of them and we are not thinking about them, but in us, “he remarked.

María Eugenia Vidal spoke about the ruling party and the opposition, but avoided saying if she will be a candidate. Photo: Martín Bonetto

At the same time, he warned that this situation should mark the entire political leadership “the danger” of generating a gap “between politics and the people.”

Dialogue with Máximo

Days ago, it became known to the media about the dialogue between the former governor of the Province and the current head of the ruling bloc in the Chamber of Deputies, Máximo Kirchner.

“It catches my attention, I am surprised that this surprises. I have spoken with Máximo on some occasions as I did with Axel Kicillof, with referents of the FDT in the provinces, mayors, block chiefs, chamber presidents for many years. This should come as no surprise, it should be normal“, he assured.

While he highlighted other figures within the Government coalition, such as the president of the Lower House, Sergio Massa; the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; and to Social Development, Daniel Arroyo.

“This (the dialogue) does not make that when our conversation ends I become k, or they become JXC, but there has to be a space of agreement“, he sentenced.

At the same time, he highlighted the importance of the coordinated measures between President Alberto Fernández, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof during 2020, which was later cut off due to the discussion of the City’s co-participation.

Elections 2021

After the agreement to run the legislative elections and the day that Misiones kicked off the electoral calendar, the former Buenos Aires president said that it is not yet time to define candidacies.

“There are 60 days until the closing of lists. Every time they ask me (if I am going to be a candidate) I say the same thing, that I think of families, there are many people who accompany their family in intensive respiratory therapy, many people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, or with someone boarding school, people who lost their jobs, who closed their shops and are in anguish. For this reason, it is a debate of politics, of the leadership, not of the people, “he said.

Meanwhile, he asked to wait for the closing of lists to begin the electoral campaign there. “My responsibility is not to talk about candidacies neither in the Province nor in the City. People expect me and all leaders to see us close, understand their needs, accompany good measures for the pandemic and in the case of the opposition also mark what the Government does wrong, “he concluded.

DD