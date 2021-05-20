It was in a radio interview and in a smiling tone, but the truth is that María Eugenia Vidal “signed up” among the possible candidates for President by Together for Change for the 2023 elections.

On the morning of this Thursday, when the interview they were doing on radio La Red was almost ending, the journalist Luis Novaresio asked the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires: “Larreta or Macri for 2023?” And the answer was a couple of seconds of silence and: “Vidal? … (laughs) … And Vidal?”.

The journalist, surprised, then reformulated the question: “Larreta, Macri or Vidal?” And Vidal replied: “Well, If I don’t vote for myself, I’m a fool, Lewis. So I start by voting for myself (laughs) “.

And then he continued: “I would like to one day, I already said it. I am not desperate for any position, but one day, it seems to me that after spending eight years in the city and four in the Province, it seems to me that I have an experience to contribute. “

Regarding the management of the pandemic that is being carried out from the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal affirmed that Axel Kicillof used almost exclusively “restriction and fear.”

LGP