Returning from her trip to Washington and New York, María Eugenia Vidal will have to fulfill a quarantine for seven days. He will have virtual meetings, one this Monday with Elisa Carrió. He will also participate by Zoom of the national table of Together for Change. To announce the decision on your candidacy still missing: He will do it after meeting Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri.

Faced with increasing pressures, Vidal seeks take distance from the inmates in the PRO: more focused on an application in the City, I would prefer to avoid a dispute with Patricia Bullrich in the PASO.

Of the three options -be a candidate in the City, in the Province or skip this electoral turn-, it has been a while practically rule out return to the dispute in the main district of the country.

María Eugenia Vidal and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“You cannot guarantee 100%, but everything would give that impression”, Ratified his closest leaders.

Among the other two alternatives, it also loses strength not to apply, due to the demands in her space and also in part of the so-called red circle: has to give political projection to the proposal that represents with Horacio. Patricia and Mauricio’s sector takes you to a country with no way out ”.

Before confirming his candidacy in the City, however, Vidal rejects the idea of ​​an intern with Bullrich and even more so the accusations that she caused the conflict scenario for not agreeing to head the ballot in the province of Buenos Aires, as requested by Macri. Vidal maintains that Rodríguez Larreta, as head of Government, should be able to choose the first applicant in the district regardless of whether it’s her or not.

“The quilombo has nothing to do with María Eugenia’s decision. The discussion happens because they let him choose. The president of the national PRO disputes the only ruler of the PRO in the country, Horacio is not being respected his role ”, will be the proposal regarding the definitions.

“We do not see radicalism making Morales, Suárez or Valdés intern in their provinces. And that goes beyond María Eugenia, because if she is a candidate in Jujuy, to say the least, the problem between Horacio and Patricia will continue to exist”.

Beyond the lack of agreement between Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich, the substantive discussion -that is why it is not replicated in other provinces- is fought between the head of the Buenos Aires government and Macri, due to the leadership of the PRO and the perspective towards 2023. ” Horacio is the leader of the Pro with the best image in the country and they try to weaken it. If he cannot decide, the boss is still Mauricio ”, they warned near Vidal.

In a face-to-face meeting two weeks ago, Rodríguez Larreta had proposed to Bullrich resolve the conflict from the surveys. According to the numbers they had at that time at the Uspallata headquarters, Vidal surpassed the holder of the PRO by 15 points in image differential. On the side of Bullrich they replied with a survey in which she took advantage among the voters of Together for Change.

Trip to the united states

The trip to the United States generated for a few days a pause in pressures to Vidal to define if she will be a candidate.

In Washington and New York he held meetings with Luis Almagro -the head of the OAS-, businessmen and representatives of organizations, investment funds and NGOs.

Before leaving, Bullrich had questioned her for stretching the decision and for “moving out of the district.”

Vidal replied that he was not going to “spend a minute” with the inmates. This scenario encouraged a sector of radicalism to encourage Martín Lousteau to go to PASO this year.

Vidal will share this Monday screen with Carrió: they will give an online course -Theoretical and practical training of political action- for young people under 40 years of age, organized by the Hannah Arendt Institute.

The founder of the Civic Coalition had publicly endorsed her and offered herself as a candidate in the Province. A few days ago he made an impact by complaining about the “Destrato” from PRO to radicalism and its party.

Then Vidal will participate by Zoom in the meeting of the national table of Together for Change. In that appointment they will talk about the candidacies, although it is not certain that she will confirm her decision that day.

He has planned a lunch with Macri for next week and before that he will be in communication with Rodríguez Larreta and Cristian Ritondo, who this turn could support Diego Santilli in the Province but then he will seek to inherit Vidal’s army in Buenos Aires territory to also fight -as the Buenos Aires deputy chief and Jorge Macri- for the governorship in 2023.

Close to Vidal they even estimate that he would announce it after a possibly face-to-face meeting with Macri and Rodríguez Larreta.



Former President Mauricio Macri.

In the event that he confirms his candidacy in the City, former Buenos Aires officials of his trust could disembark in Rodríguez Larreta’s cabinet. One is Gustavo Ferrari for Justice, which would be released from the Ministry of Security.

Also Emmanuel Ferrario, Linked to Federico Salvai.