María Eugenia Vidal picked up the glove and responded to Axel Kicillof, who this Tuesday had accused her of distributing “envelopes” during his tenure at the head of the province of Buenos Aires.

“It’s not serious make electoral complaints after a year and a half in government, “he wrote on Twitter.

The benchmark of Together for Change showed your disgust on a thread of three tweets he published in the early hours of this Wednesday.

Faced with the governor’s statements accusing me of “distributing envelopes” in my government and journalists of receiving them, I say:

1. I NEVER gave ANY envelopes to ANYONE. – María Eugenia Vidal (@mariuvidal) June 23, 2021

“Faced with the governor’s statements accusing me of ‘distributing envelopes’ in my government and journalists of receiving them, I say: 1. I NEVER gave ANY about ANYONE“, started.

As the second part of his answer, Vidal went further: “It is not serious to do electoral complaints after a year and a half in government, having all the information from day one. “

2. It is not serious to make electoral complaints after a year and a half in government, having all the information from day one. – María Eugenia Vidal (@mariuvidal) June 23, 2021

And, after clarifying that “all the guidelines granted are duly registered as established by law and it is information that the current government has had since December 10, 2019,” he concluded in direct reference to Kicillof and the arts that he attributes to Kirchnerism: “We are not all the same”.

Vidal’s response was surprising not only because of his schedule, but also because of the direct reference. A fundamental figure in the opposition army, the strategy of the former governor was, until now, avoid frontal confrontation until it was defined what role he will play in future elections.

Vidal’s candidacy oscillates between the City and the Province of Buenos Aires and it might not even be so.

From Kirchnerism, with Kicillof at the head, they take her to the Buenos Aires terrain, trying to refloat the electoral result of 2019. The times are not the same, but the governor comes raising the tone against macrista management and, in particular, its predecessor.

3. All the guideline granted is duly registered as established by law and is information that the current government has since December 10, 2019.

4. We are not all the same! – María Eugenia Vidal (@mariuvidal) June 23, 2021

In an act in San Fernando, the Buenos Aires governor had been very hard with Vidal.

“Hopefully each one of the posters that they paid, each one of the guidelines that they paid, each of the envelopes they handed out they would have used them to invest in a patrol car, in a camera, to invest in media, instruments, to take care of security in San Fernando, “he said during his speech, with a fiery tone and with an electoral campaign record.

And he added: “Fill your mouth, lie, defame, a lot. Realize, put, invest, nothing, nothing and it is something that is reproduced in all areas of Government. The abandonment of security, the abandonment of health, the postponement and the abandonment of education, were really the desolation that our Province had to go through. “

Kicillof’s accusation of Vidal took place in the middle of the internal that exists in the opposition between hard sectors – incarnated by Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich – and moderate ones, who have Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as a reference.

Precisely, Vidal and Elisa Carrió were shown together by zoom on Monday as a way to strengthen the alliance between them. And it was in that virtual meeting that Vidal praised Bullrich, president of the PRO, and a reference of the most radicalized wing.

“All of us who form Together for Change – and, in particular, all of us who are leaders of PRO- we value the role that Patricia played both in the government (of Macri) and as president of the PRO in the last year and a half, “said the ex-governor of Bonarense.

For her part, regarding the inmates in JxC, Lilita replied: “If it is so that there are no losers or winners we have to go to unity. The most important thing here is to maintain the unity of Together for Change. The polarization is functional to CFK’s idea of ​​the displacement of half of the Argentines “.

DS / DB