María Eugenia Vidal criticized that the government of Alberto Fernández intended 4,600 vaccines Against the coronavirus to the Truckers’ union led by Hugo Moyano -and his son Pablo- because “he is more of a friend to the President.”

“I wonder what a bus driver, a supermarket cashier or a taxi driver thinks tonight, all those people who worked since the beginning of the pandemic, exposing themselves and today they see that they are not on the list,” said the former Buenos Aires governor in statements to La Cornisa (LN +).

These doses, as reported, will be applied to drivers who enter and leave the country making international routes.

Vidal insisted: “If the vaccines did not arrive on time at least that they are distributed with justice; it was not true that ‘vip vaccination’ it was exceptional, there were only a few cases, now thousands are formally announced “.

For Vidal, in that sense, “not that a trucker is not entitled to the vaccine, but he has the right as much as any other worker who is exposed “.

The leader of Juntos por el Cambio directly personalized it, alluding – without naming it – to Moyano: “Because there is a union leader who is friendlier to the President ltruckers get the vaccine first; I think of all those Argentines who look at this decision and say ‘once again they asked me for the effort and again the privileges are left to them.’

From Truckers they reported that data will be crossed with Immigration, Customs, PAU and in the municipalities, where by CUIL and by document number 4,600 truckers workers linked to international sections will be registered.

“The pandemic is politicized”

On the other hand, the former governor of Buenos Aires also questioned aspects of the campaign Buenos Aires vaccination: “If you say ‘I don’t politicize the pandemic’ and then distribute the vaccines in a party headquarters, lies; do not underestimate the people of Buenos Aires “.

Developed: “Pretend that a vaccine or a social plan is appreciated it is to distort the responsibility of the State; it is what corresponds and they have to do it (vaccinate) in the health centers “.

For Vidal, in this context, the pandemic “becomes politicized” when “the vaccine is given to friends” or when “it is taken the temperature in porteños who go from the city to the Province on a day when circulation in a car is not restricted. “

Criticisms of Kicillof

“The governor promised in campaign more employment and that they were worried about the hunger; today there is less work and more hunger“.

With those words, Vidal defined the government of Axel Kicillof and assured that, “with the exception of the pandemic, the management” of the Bonarense president did not begin.

“What he did was aimed at the pandemic with good and bad decisions; otherwise he did nothing different, we did not see anything new, beyond the need to find guilty, “he said.

And he finished the interview with a reflection on his role in the year the pandemic began.

“I feel that in 2020 I was present, maybe not in a tweet or in a program, but yes I was where I felt it had to be. My silence was a decision to respect the electoral result. I did not want to do the same thing that they had done to me, “he clarified.

DS