Ninety minutes. That period of time served for Mauricio Macri and María Eugenia Vidal to sit down to talk and begin to outline how the Together for Change lists will be set up for the next legislative elections.

In the talk, The former Buenos Aires governor ratified her decision not to compete for the province of Buenos Aires, while there were no definitions about what will happen in the City, where Vidal emerges as the possible head of the list of Together for Change. The meeting took place less than 24 hours after the former president met with the other heavyweight of the PRO: the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The appointment with Vidal took place in the residence of Los Abrojos And Macri, thus, returned to be local, since on Friday he had met with Larreta, at his house in the town of Acassuso.

There was no photo of the meeting or the content of the hour and a half talk they had, but they did Clarion could know that It was after noon, that they were alone and that, as was foreseeable, the assembly of the lists for the next elections was the central topic of conversation.

María Eugenia Vidal, at a meeting at the beginning of the month of the Together for Change table. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

“It was a good meeting, honest”, they told this newspaper from Vidal’s surroundings. And they explained that they spoke about the decision of the former governor “not to go to PBA” and that “there were no definitions about what will happen in the City of Buenos Aires.”

Even in a context of total secrecy on the part of those close to both leaders, some confirmations would have emerged from the talk. Vidal remains firm in her decision not to compete as a candidate in the province of Buenos Aires, while his name sounds strongly before a possible nomination for the City.

The possibility of Vidal’s return to the city is leveraged by Rodríguez Larreta, who in turn nominates Diego Santilli, his current deputy head of government, to head the list in Province.

Macri, Conversely, pretends that the former governor and main electoral reference of Together for Change in Buenos Aires territory whoever leads the ballot in Province, and from the toughest wing of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich is promoted as head of the Buenos Aires list.



Before traveling to Spain, Macri met with Rodríguez Larreta and Vidal. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

The former president thus closed two consecutive days of meetings with the other referents of the space: Rodríguez Larreta and Vidal.

Did before traveling to Madrid, Spain, towards where he will leave tomorrow to present his book “Primer Tiempo”. He will then continue in Europe and travel to Zurich, Switzerland, where he will participate in FIFA activities, where he holds a position as executive president of the FIFA Foundation.