María Eugenia Vidal confirmed that she is already in the campaign after months out of the political debate after her tenure as head of the province of Buenos Aires. And from the table of The Night of Mirtha, the former governor separated the waters by emphasizing the need to seek political agreements and remarking that there can be no pardon for Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who is facing ten criminal cases.

“I don’t believe in pardons neither for Cristina, nor for anyone, “said Vidal bluntly, who with the presentation of his book”My way“He returned to the political debate in a definitively electoral year beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

It was before a query from Juan Viale that the former governor lowered her thumb to a possible pardon from the vice president who has 10 criminal cases against him, of which 5 have already been brought to trial.

“When you are a public official, part of the responsibility we assume is that you are going to have to be accountable for what you do for the rest of your life because you worked in the State with resources that are not yours. There is no pardon for the rest of the people, “he said.

In this context, the former Buenos Aires governor pointed out that in Argentina “there is only one way that is to reach an agreement” and clarified that “it is not a problem for Macri or Cristina.” “Every three years, on average, Argentina has a recession, we are getting poorer, we have less and less. We have to get out of there and for that, all those chosen by the people have to sit down,” he said in a campaign tone.

At this point, Vidal affirmed that Together for Change “has to be at the government’s decision table when defining the planning to face the pandemic.” It is not about them summoning me or Mauricio, “he clarified, but recalled that the opposition coalition was voted by more than 11 million people.

“We’re willing to sit down with the Government, the one that the Argentines choose while we are the opposition because it is very arrogant to say that we decide, “he told the former governor.

However, Vidal clarified that “consensus is made on policies that improve the conditions of the people, securities are not traded“.” There are things that are not part of the table of agreement, he pointed out in reference to the pardon to Cristina.

“We must agree on how we do so that people get their jobs back, a strong currency, an employment policy, we must not agree on how we do so that the judicial path for politics be shorter, “remarked the former governor.

News in development