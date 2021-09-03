The candidate for national deputy María Eugenia Vidal affirmed this Thursday that President Alberto Fernández and the Government “throw away the idea of ​​the project to decriminalize the consumption” of marijuana to “not discuss what really matters to young people” .

In a firm intention to add the young vote in the final stretch of the campaign with a view to the PASO on September 12, the former governor spoke on the program Truth Consequence, which is broadcast by TN, and confessed that never tried a joint. “No,” he said bluntly before the insistent consultation of the drivers.

Vidal again referred to the controversy it generated when he declared that “one thing is to smoke a joint in Palermo on a Saturday night, relaxed, with friends, your partner or alone, and another thing is to live in Zabaleta 21-24, on 1-11-14, surrounded by drug traffickers, and being offered a joint without opportunities, without going to school. “

“It was my mistake to put it in terms of neighborhoods, but if I continue to believe that there are contexts of consumption, “clarified the candidate for deputy for the city of Buenos Aires.

In this regard, he insisted that “it is not the same to consume recreationally in a context where you have containment and a life project, regardless of which neighborhood it is, than to consume in a context of vulnerability where they have not been to school for a year and a half. where you don’t have a job and where you don’t have a life project “. He also repeated that “the problem is drug trafficking”, but warned that “from the Government everything is trivial”.

“Alberto and the Government throw away the idea of ​​the decriminalization project so as not to discuss what really matters to young people and what they cannot answer, that there is a problem of schools closed for a year and a half, that there is a problem of work and that there is a problem that left the young people locked up, “he transmitted.

For Vidal, the debate on the decriminalization of cannabis use is part of “unpaid issues”. “They are issues such as abortion and others where one does not vote in a partisan way but rather how they think in terms of their convictions, but I don’t know if they are urgent issues,” he explained.

Julián Serrano: “The joint is very common in my circle”

During the interview that Vidal gave to TN, he shared the air with the Youtuber Julián Serrano, who also reflected on the open debate around the decriminalization of marijuana use.

“The joint is very common in my circle of friends and in all the people I know, “the young man started. In this context, he added:” drugs should be legal“.

The influencer argued that “the fact that we are chasing drug traffickers and generating wars for territories between hitmen does not seem very intelligent to me.” “I do not find much sense to prohibit and persecute them because what it causes is violence, consumption does not decrease and it causes corruption and a lot of very murky things, “he added.

Asked if he had defined his candidate for the next elections, the youtuber replied: “I am a chabón who is favor of freedom In all areas, it is good that it is beginning to be debated and the truth is that I celebrate it. I listen to all the candidates but I try not to fall in love with or marry any of them. I try not to become fanatical and always look for new proposals. The most dangerous thing is fanaticism“.

During the program, reference was made to the report of Journalism for All: Box, led by Jorge Lanata, and which exposed the important emigration of young people from Argentina.

In this regard, Serrano commented: “The vast majority of my friends are planning leave the country; they are doctors, system analysts, lawyers, kinesiologists, they are professionals, they tried very hard to receive their education. But the truth is that if they want to buy land or a car or go live alone, they cannot. “” They love Argentina but the country throws them out. That’s why when he starts talking about the joint, everything is fine, but there is poverty and the truth is that it does not seem that this improves. Before they smoke a joint they are seeing where to go to live, “he completed.

Ariana meilinger, from the Coordinator of Organized Students, also participated in the debate and announced a mobilization for Saturday, at 4:00 p.m., to the Presidential Palace of Olivos to claim in favor of education. “We do not see a future in Argentina. I am really very worried, I do not see something viable to stay here, he loved my country, but it is very difficult to believe that I am going to do something,” said the young woman. “We cannot be talking about sex and joint without first talking about education,” he added.

For Vidal, “it is a fact that hurts” that more university students are leaving the country, but he clarified that he understands them. “What they are saying is totally logical, if I were 20 years old and were about to receive me it would also be difficult for me to see a future in Argentina,” he said.

María Eugenia Vidal revealed that she agrees with Javier Milei in some ideas

The candidate for national deputy María Eugenia Vidal confirmed that she coincides with Javier Milei “on some ideas”. “In lowering taxes, without a doubt, especially on production,” she pointed out the point that unites her with the candidate of the Frente Libertad Avanza.

“I believe that taxes must be lowered and taxes on production must be lowered and we agree on that,” said Vidal, who stressed that from his space they seek “to offer an alternative model to the one that the current government has.” “We do not believe in a model that had closed schools for a year and a half, we do not believe in a model that restricted freedoms and where there are more and more poor people,” he emphasized.

Asked about the possibility of adding Milei to Together for Change, the former governor replied: “He appeared separately and the other day he rejected any dialogue with us. It is hasty to think that he would join, but if you defend the same ideas than us, yes. “

GRB