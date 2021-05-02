The former governor of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, and the journalist Enrique Sacco, relived their love story from the same place where they met a year and a half ago.

The story began in August 2019 and it was at the table of Mirtha Legrand, where the destination together with María Eugenia and the sports journalist. Only two months later, both would confirm the relationship, which this time they revived it in the “Mesaza”Under the leadership of Juana Viale.

“This is the celestine table”, the host slipped to introduce her guests, who on this evening had, in addition to María Eugenia Vidal and Sacco, the journalists Luciana Geuna and Paulino Rodrigues.

It was in those first minutes of the program that Quique Sacco spoke of that first meeting with Vidal at Mirtha’s table. “Yes, we met here”Confirmed the journalist, while the former governor recalled that after separating from Ramiro Tagliafferro, the father of her children, Mirtha always asked her if she was dating someone and she answered that she did not have time.

“Nobody comes to the Mirtha program thinking that they are going to find a boyfriend,” clarified Vidal with a laugh.

Quique pointed out that on that occasion he was on the program to share news about the trial for the death of his partner, Débora Pérez Volpin. “I was about to not come. They had been grueling days. We were there from nine in the morning to nine at night, ”said Sacco.

Enrique Sacco in La Noche de Mirtha. Photo: screenshot

The journalist indicated that “he was coming from a loss. More than 18 months had passed … But knowing the ruling made me feel relieved.” “Life gave me a new opportunity with María Eugenia,” he said.

Sacco also revealed how she told her children about her new relationship with Vidal. “It was not easy for me. Because of the love we have for each other, I always knew that the first ones I had to tell were them, “confided the journalist, who described that scene as”a beautiful love talk“.

The protagonists said that from the meeting at Mirtha Legrand’s table they began to exchange messages for birthdays, Mother’s Day and even the night that María Eugenia lost the election in the Province. “They were months by mail,” said the former governor.

GRB

María Eugenia Vidal between the elections and Enrique Sacco’s messages. Photo: screenshot

“He said nice things to me and ended with ‘I’ll kiss you good night.’ For me it was a sad night … And there someone appeared to take care of me ”, highlighted Vidal.

The couple said that they dated for the first time on November 9 and share a beautiful love story.