The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, and the deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, defended Mauricio Macri, who was the target of harsh accusations issued by Cristina Kirchner, during an act in the Buenos Aires town of Las Flores to commemorate a new anniversary of the 1976 coup.

“On a day like today, I regret the attacks on Mauricio Macri. Those who know that his words are heard and claim to defend democracy I should not believe that I am above the law and justice“, the leader wrote on her official Twitter account.

Another referent of the opposition who repudiated Cristina Kirchner’s statements was Santilli, who stressed that “no one can arrogate themselves for being above the law.” And he added: “In these difficult times we need to narrow the crack and not to spread a campaign that incites hatred. We need to be more united than ever to build a better country ”.

This Wednesday, the vice president took advantage of an opening event of a Memory Space, on the National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice, to target Macri, after the former president gave an interview on Tuesday with strong criticism of the Government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

“There were sectors that when the dictatorship ended, ended up richer than when it began. And they left us the gift of foreign debt, including the family and the economic group of we already know who“, the former president began her speech against Macri.

Cristina Kirchner led an event for a new anniversary of the coup.

And I continue: “Argentines who complain about indebtedness do not know that they had a president who was lucky that his family ended up nationalizing the multimillion dollar debt they had during the dictatorship. What a paradox, they are so against the State, of the interventions, however the otarios did well when all Argentines had to pay their debt. “

“And after that monumental debt, the largest of all political periods, except the one that has been contracted now, in the last four years,” he added.

Finally, he attacked: “What two extremes, those were those that broke in against a constitutional government and generated an external debt of more than 40 billion dollars and those who had instigated them came to the government with the popular vote and they generated even more debt still the one that had been made at that stage in history. “