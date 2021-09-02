Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 02.09.2021 07:54:45

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appointed Maria Estela Ríos González as new Legal Counsel of the Presidency of the Republic, after the resignation of Julio Scherer Ibarra.

“I have made the decision to invite as legal advisor who already helped me in the position when I served as head of government of Mexico City, María Estela Ríos González.”

In a press conference from the National Palace, the president indicated that Ríos González is a graduate of the Law School of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and has postgraduate studies in political science from the same institution.

“She is a professional with principles, ideals, honest and has all the experience. That is the information that we are giving to all the people of Mexico today,” said López Obrador.

ROA