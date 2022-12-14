PS Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 5:31 p.m.



The journalist and current Defender of the Audience of RTVE, María Escario, has announced this Wednesday that she has breast cancer and has assured that “she is going for it.”

“It’s time to pause, trust science as much as possible, and focus all my energy on healing. I am one more with breast cancer and I am going for it. #preventiscurar », Escario explained in a comment posted on his Twitter account.

Escario thus joins other communication professionals who have given visibility to the disease. This is the case of the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, who returned to her program last October after eleven months in which she has been retired from her professional activity due to breast cancer, or that of Julia Otero, who did so in January after overcome the cancer that was diagnosed at the beginning of 2021 and that forced him to temporarily leave space.

Since September 2021, María Escario is Defender of the RTVE Audience, the public service figure of the Corporation that deals with complaints, claims and suggestions from users about RTVE content. At the end of her term, she replaced Ángel Nodal, who had held the position since the end of 2014.

María Escario (Madrid, 1959), graduated in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid, is a professional with extensive experience at RTVE since it joined in 1985. Most of her professional career has been spent in News, as well as a presenter for Newscasts on the Weekend or as a sports presenter for all editions of the Newscast.

He was also part of the writing of sports programs, where he participated in the coverage of seven Olympic Games and dozens of international sporting events: Soccer World Cups, Gymnastics, Swimming, Basketball, Alpine Skiing, six Champions League finals, Tour de France, four Davis Cup finals, etc.

In addition, together with Pedro Erquicia, he participated in the creation of new television formats, such as the first morning newscast ‘Buenos Días’ or the first weekend news magazine, ’48 Horas’.

From 2014 to 2018 he was responsible for the space ‘Enfoque’, broadcast on TD-2, Canal 24 Horas and Teledeporte, a different look at sport and its protagonists. In 2018 she was appointed Director of Communication for RTVE, a position she held until May 2021.

She has received awards such as the Ondas Award 2013, the Zapping Award 2009, both for best presenter; the Silver Medal for Sports Merit from the Higher Sports Council, the Juan Manuel Gozalo Award from the Spanish Olympic Committee, the Juan José Castillo Award from El Mundo Deportivo, the Joan Ramón Mainat awards from FesTVal de Vitoria and FEDEPE, all in recognition of her professional career or the Lilly Álvarez Award granted by the Women’s Institute and the CSD for her work to make women athletes visible, among others.