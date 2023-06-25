The saxophonist María Elena Ríos attacks the actor Tenoch Huerta again, because now on Twitter she shares a message in which she mentions that several women have approached her to tell her that they were victims of the alleged abuse actor, just like her.

“These are not unsubstantiated accusations…”, writes María Elena and with this she once again makes it public that she would have been a victim of abuse at the hands of the protagonist of the Marvel film, ‘Blach Panther: Wakanda forever.

Tenoch Huerta faces accusations of sexual abuse and violence. At the beginning of June 2023, María Elena Ríos denounced him through her social networks and called him a “sexual predator”, later, other alleged victims have shared their experiences with Huerta.

These women have preferred to keep their names until now in complete anonymity, but they have reported that Huerta supposedly acted before them in vulnerable situations. María Luisa Ríos has exposed how things would have happened between her and him.

Rape is not fiction and is well-founded,” María Luisa said in her recent tweet and also explained that it took time to publicly denounce it for various reasons, including “because everything has a process, I was also afraid.”

“Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. Yes, you, Tenoch Huerta, abuse because you know you have power,” Ríos explained.

After the denunciation of María Elena, Tenoch Huerta sent a statement and explains in it that the two had a relationship by mutual agreement some time ago, everything was consensual and that the misrepresentation of the facts carried out by Ríos led him to hire a legal team to protect his reputation.

Another accusation against Tenoch of alleged abuse was made known by the actress Fernanda Tosky and points out that he is responsible for sexual abuse, although she later deleted her Twitter account. Tenoch Huerta has also been accused of stealthing, a practice considered sexual assault.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp