All emotional burden of migration is present from the first line of back to when (Siruela), the celebrated novel by María Elena Morán that gives voice to the tragedy of the Venezuelan diaspora. The book begins with a daughter who refuses to come to the phone to speak with her mother, Nina, the protagonist, who is in Pacaraima, a Brazilian municipality on the border with Venezuela. In the middle of the family discussion, that recently emigrated mother begins to smell scorched and hears the cry of her fleeting travel companions: “damn, they are burning us!”. The attempt to set fire to a camp full of children and adolescents waiting for refuge, which merges with fictionalized fiction, occurred in August 2018.

“There is one thing that I really like to do, because I like the effect it has on me, which is to try to get the reader to follow the mental state of the character. If an external violence comes, that one also be scared, that experience that violent irruption. Perhaps it was also to reproduce the effect that this news had on me, which came to me as a WhatsApp video,” says Morán (Maracaibo, 37 years old), a Venezuelan writer and screenwriter living in Brazil, on the terrace of a cafe in the east of Bogota. “What struck me mainly was that you could hear how they were expelling people, how they were being treated like garbage, and that image of children, of entire families running with little backpacks, with strollers, with suitcases. It was totally devastating. It touched me very intimately, and it surpassed me,” says Morán, one of the guests at the Bogotá Book Fair, FILBo, which ended this week.

To deal with the disappointment caused by his three periods of mourning, by the death of his father, by the revolution, and by his country, he set out to write “a left-wing novel that would hurt the left.” The result was back to when, the winning work of the 2022 Café Gijón Award, which has just been presented in the capital of the main host country for a diaspora of more than seven million people. “It is a colloquial writing, of great musicality and with very suggestive expressive discoveries”, highlighted the award jury.

Ask. What is that lesser known border between Venezuela and Brazil like? How is the issue of Venezuelan migration assumed in the Brazilian public debate?

Answer. I met her through stories, people who had been working with the Red Cross and Venezuelans who had been in the camp for months. That border is equally porous, perhaps a little more inhospitable than the Maicao border, which is the one I know. It is a more neglected place. In Brazil, the idea that a part of the population has is that Roraima became a violent place and was filled with a lot of things that seem to have arisen with the migratory outbreak. I want to think that this fire was a very specific thing. I feel that in Brazil, in general, there has been a slightly more understanding reception.

Q. The story of back to when He visits various geographies of migration, the borders with Brazil, with Colombia, the border between Mexico and the United States. There is a migrant mother who leaves her 12-year-old daughter in the care of a widowed grandmother, and an absent father who reappears. Did you try to build an archetypal family of today’s Venezuela, of the diaspora?

R. I wanted to make a kaleidoscopic proposal, in which through a main conflict we could understand various ways of relating to that conflict, which involves migration, the family, and the specific issue of the novel. But in the migratory context. This way of relating to each other has a lot to do with the generational aspect, which I was interested in exploiting. For example, Graciela’s character, the grandmother, an older person, does not want to leave her house, the only thing she knows as her own. She is in ruins and she recognizes the ruin that is around her. She is in a total depression mode.

Q. There is also the maternity of Nina, the protagonist.

R. She is a mother who flees from the archetypal mother, she is not self-sacrificing and leaves her daughter because it is the most profitable thing at the moment. The number of mothers who are in this situation of transnational maternity caught my attention. That link seems that at times she is reduced to sending money. One thing that perhaps I myself felt that she was doing. I don’t have children, I didn’t leave anyone in Venezuela, but for a while my mother was there; I felt that my citizen and family responsibility was to send foreign currency. There is the girl, the father, the dead grandfather, who is the greatest exile. Each one served me to tell something. I wanted to do a relay race. That kaleidoscopic question interested me a lot. It couldn’t be any other way, it had to be something polyphonic.

Q. The three mournings of the protagonist, for her father, her revolution and her country, were also her three mournings.

R. It was the beginning of the novel, the engine. I was very afraid to enter that territory with a strong biographical presence, but at the same time I couldn’t get out of it. I needed to exorcise him. It was gaining layers and layers of fiction, but there was the mourning for the revolution, the disenchantment that I had been feeling. Working on the novel did not help me to give myself any answers, but it did help me to formulate the questions. The last days of my father were catastrophic due to the situation that already existed in the country. The difficulties for everything, the medical issue, the hospital, very basic exams that we could not do. I couldn’t get out of something like that unscathed.

Q. back to when It has been received as the great post-Chavismo novel, how would you then describe the moment that Venezuela is going through?

R. I have many doubts about the expression poschavismo. It’s a word I heard in Spain, I don’t know if it’s used in Latin America, at least not in Brazil. Saying post-Chavismo implies that what is being experienced with Maduro is something separate from what was the Chávez era. And even though everything has intensified with Maduro, even if he doesn’t have an iota of the leadership, articulation and strategy capacity that Chávez had, what happened was a radicalization of things that were coming. It is a continuation, there is no break. That’s why it’s hard for me to think postalgo. There is a whole inheritance that Maduro exploits, and he has no capacity to deal with it. I don’t have much hope with the whole dialogue thing. I have the ghost of Cuba, of the decades of sanctions and the permanence of the same government.

Q. What is the “portable homeland” that the end of the novel talks about?

R. It is what is not lost, but one carries with it, as if you were carrying your house on your back as a snail. It is a mental and emotional space in which one continues to inhabit. For me, that portable homeland passes completely through my affections, through those relationships that continue, that have had to diversify, adjust to the new possibilities of communication and of being together, but that continue.

