Maria Elena Boschi pregnant? The photo with Giulio Berruti

Is Maria Elena Boschi pregnant? To launch the sensational indiscretion is the weekly People who publishes a photo showing Giulio Berruti, actor and companion of the deputy of Italia Viva, while caressing Boschi’s belly during their vacation in Formentera.

The two did not comment on the indiscretion even though they had recently made no secret of their desire to start a family.

“We come from two simple and close-knit families, made up of people who have worked all their lives” the actor declared in an interview.

“We share an idea of ​​a family which is also a team, in which there is complicity. We already feel like a family indeed. Do you want to know if we think about children? Yes, we would like children. Even if for now we are in great demand as uncles” added Maria Elena Boschi.