“We have been together for almost three years. Now I’d like to get married”, Maria Elena Boschi said in an interview with Corriere. The deputy of Italia Viva has found a new balance thanks to the actor and dentist Giulio Berruti. “We met by chance almost 10 years ago: I was entering the Auditorium in Rome. One look, there was the spark. But I was surrounded by security. We met again years later in the Quirinale gardens: we talked and he asked me for my phone number, but I didn’t give it to him: “You’ll find a way”. The next day he sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Palazzo Chigi, with his telephone number. I thanked him after two months. But he was engaged ”, writes the Corriere.

A love, the one between Maria Elena Boschi and Giulio Berruti born “paradoxically thanks to Covid – as the exponent of Italia Viva recounts -. He had left and had returned from the US and after the lockdown, we started dating “. In a previous interview Maria Elena Boschi had expressed the desire to become a mother. A dream that she, at 42, has not yet fulfilled: “I don’t feel like a” wrong “woman because I don’t have children, or at least not yet”. A child doesn’t have to be made necessarily, the ex-minister underlined: “I’ve always thought that the child would arrive with the right person,” he told Corriere.

What about politics instead? “Surely she gave me a lot, otherwise I would have gone back to being a lawyer. Politics is my passion: everything I’ve been able to do has been an honor”. And when asked if she lacks having power, Boschi replies: “If by power we mean that of making things happen, yes, I miss it”. Renzi’s government has given her many opportunities and satisfactions and she misses her a little, but if she thinks back “the idea of ​​being alone on Saturday and Sunday in Palazzo Chigi, buried by papers to sign, I’d say no” .