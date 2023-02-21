“Freedom of conscience” is the title of the degree thesis in ecclesiastical law by Maria Edda Cavuoto, born in 1938, the first graduate student to discuss today in front of the commission of the Federico II University of Naples.

As a mark he received a 90, after an evaluation by the commissioners led by his tutor, Professor Maria d’Arienzo, Full Professor of Ecclesiastical Law, Confessional Rights and Canon Law at the Law Department of the University of Frederick II.

In his paper, “tackled with enthusiasm, liveliness and commitment”, underlines the speaker, Cavuoto (84 years old) examined the concept of “consciousness” in the evolution of philosophical thought and in the neuroscience approach, focusing on the relationship between religion and freedom of conscience.

As a young woman – former lieutenant of the Red Cross and municipal councilor in Montesarchio – she had already obtained a degree in literature, immediately after the proclamation she said she wanted to enroll in political science. Accompanying her today were her daughter Amelia, her son-in-law and her niece.