María Dueñas, Maxim Huerta, Carmen Posadas, Miguel Ángel Hernández and Víctor del Arbol They recorded videos supporting Diego Marín Bookstores and the books on the occasion of the International Book Day which is celebrated next Friday, April 23. Also, that same day, the Murcian writer Jerónimo Tristante, will sign copies of his latest work, a final installment of his character Víctor Ros, entitled: ‘Víctor Ros and the secrets of overseas’, at the headquarters of the Diego Marín bookstores.

María Dueñas recalled in a video her time as a teacher at the University of Murcia and how close Diego Marín was always to all the needs of students and teachers. Miguel Ángel Hernández has pointed out how easy it is to travel with books at times like now. Víctor del Árbol, for his part, considers that it is essential to protect the bookstores in our environment “in which the bookseller treats us with the respect we deserve and always advises us with the love and knowledge they have.”

Carmen Posadas took advantage of her greeting to thank readers for their loyalty and hopes to see them in person soon, while Maxim Huerta is hopeful that readers will continue to flock to bookstore shelves looking for new stories that can “touch the heart and strike in the head”. The Murcian author Jerónimo Tristante will go to the Diego Marín bookstores that same Book Day, April 23, to sign copies of his work ‘Víctor Ros and the secrets of overseas’. Specifically, the signature will take place in González Palencia, starting at 7:00 p.m.