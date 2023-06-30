Almost 15 years have passed since María Dueñas (Puertollano, Ciudad Real, 59 years old) became a literary star, one of those rare and infrequent publishing phenomena that today can be counted on the fingers of one hand. A writing supernova with one leg on the screens that, after four successful novels, now takes a not-so-common leap: Dueñas becomes a creator of original content for television, as well as its executive producer. In a few days, on July 7, she premieres what is her first original series, The artists: first strokes. At the moment its 10 chapters, which are broadcast by the ViX platform for its more than 30 million active users in the United States, Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries, do not have a release date in Spain.

The three decades do not pass in vain. For no one, not for La Mancha either. They are noticeable in ease, lucidity, tables and speech. From his “summer quarters” in Cartagena, Murcia, where after an intense season he has gone to recharge his batteries, Dueñas attends to the press from around the world in a long day of interviews by video call. He barely has nine, twelve, fifteen minutes to explain, full of enthusiasm, this project that he, he says, was offered to him by Isla Audiovisual (Isabel, fragile, Eva’s fishbowl, Stories not to sleep) and that he did not hesitate to accept.

the plot of The artists: first strokes It is fluid, simple and agile, as well as entertaining. Its first chapter lays the foundation for what will happen in the other nine. Cata, a specialist in Mexican art, fed up with her job as a low-paid waitress in Madrid, teams up with Yago, a mischievous and seductive client looking to make easy money (which won’t be so easy) by sneaking simple paintings to new rich people as great works. of art. The protagonists are Ximena Romo and Maxi Iglesias, a handsome couple with chemistry, accompanied by the veteran Francesc Garrido, an inspector specialized in counterfeiting who will come to make it difficult for this duo of cronies whom the viewer desires, as often happens with the Dueñas characters, however ambivalent they may be, that things turn out well for them.

A moment from the filming of the series ‘Los Artistas: Primeros trazos’, with Ximena Romo and Maxi Iglesias as protagonists and written by María Dueñas. ViX

That of the series is the Spanish tradition of the picaresque brought to the 21st century, and with much more humor than the author is used to in her novels. She wanted, she says, “a lighter, lighter look.” She also wanted it to be something dual, between Spain and America. As she explains, both she and her partners started from the initial idea of ​​”making a production from Spain with Hispanic ambition.” It has been shot between Madrid, Marbella, Toledo and Miami with a Mexican protagonist. “I have enormous sympathy for Mexico, it is a landscape that I know well, that I visit very often, where I also have many readers. It hasn’t been strange to me at all.”

Also from the beginning there was the idea of ​​art, of the world that revolves around it, of counterfeiting and trade. “When we started to put it together, to articulate it, ViX appeared. They liked the idea from the beginning,” says Dueñas, who explains, as the producer also tells us, that this project is part of a larger agreement, a contract called first look, for which the platform has priority to take a first look at the works that Dueñas plans specifically for audiovisual creations. In the case of books, rights are managed differently. “This is an open agreement for a few years, I am generating ideas and they are watching. And the truth is that for me it is a very different adventure, very gratifying and I am delighted with this confidence that they give me”.

In other words, Dueñas now has two jobs; even three, if you add that of producer. But for her they are like “two different lanes” where she tests her way of thinking, writing and managing her time. “It is gratifying for those of us who work a lot alone, because in the end you are with yourself 24 hours a day, sometimes for months. In this it is quite the opposite: it is always working as a team, always with people and all rowing in one direction, but each one contributing their views. And that’s why it’s very rewarding. It is a two-headed thought, but it is very easy to differentiate it, it is very easy to get out ”.

So what is the process like for someone who tends to write hundreds of page volumes laden with detail and documentation to move on to coming up with script ideas? Dueñas, PhD in English Philology and tenured professor at the University of Murcia (she took the position shortly before publishing her first novel, the immense success that she was The time between seams), has a firm method. “As a writer I am very structured, methodical. I come from the academic world, I worked for a long time with a curricular design, with planning… and I took that with me to the world of literature, of course. To write each of my novels, I am clear from the beginning where I am going to go, what is going to happen, always with a margin of flexibility to play. But I have the spine, let’s say, very well drawn from the beginning. I already brought a bit of that baggage from the literary world. It fits quite well with my procedures”.

Ximena Romo, in her role as Cata in ‘Los Artistas: Primeros Trazos’ during a moment of filming the series written by María Dueñas in Miami. ViX

In addition, the writer acknowledges, collaborating in the adaptations of her novels (Antena 3 became The time between seams in a hit series in 2013; Temperance there were 10 chapters on Amazon Prime in 2021) he has given him a left hand now, especially to understand that in the audiovisual production does not work like in a novel, where you can change the characters, time and setting to the author’s liking. “Literature puts up with it perfectly, of course. Now I know that an audiovisual production must also be clear. Let’s say that, since I had already had a certain incursion into the field, I do not enter new ones without controlling the language. Now I know that if I am here and I want us to go to the beach and now to a cabin in the mountains… it costs money, ”he assumes. What he also recognizes is that the author’s original work, its essence, is respected more each day, with the codes of the audiovisual, but with respect.

The fact that she is interested in capital management has to do with her role as executive producer. “It’s part of the deal,” she acknowledges, “but it’s something we writers are also getting into, having a broader role. I think the way in which the industry involves us has changed a lot, before we simply bought the rights and now I think we are more appreciated, because in a certain way we have shown that we can be constructive, that we can contribute something positive, not only in the scripts but in issues related to production. It is not that we are in everything every day, but we can have ideas and contributions”.

Every day she is not there, she confesses. For The artists: first strokes It’s only been a day on the set. He has been “in direct connection” and has made decisions related to the plot, the locations, the props… but from the outside. “I go one time and get out of the way, for their sake and mine,” she laughs. “I like to be controlling. I am always very aware of everything, so you have to have confidence in the team. They have constantly kept me updated, of course, the connection has been very fluid in every way. But my place is behind.”

