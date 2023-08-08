María Dolores Martínez Pay, from PSOE, and María Luisa Ramón Meroño (PP) could access the Regional Parliament by running the lists for the departures of the socialist Francisco Lucas and the popular Luis Alberto Marín, respectively, who go to Congress. August is a non-working month and the appointment of both can only be made in the next plenary session of the Assembly, which is not certain to be held because, if there is no investiture on September 7, the Chamber will be dissolved. Both were notified yesterday that they will enter the autonomous Parliament if there is no electoral repetition.

I imagine it has been an important day for you…

-Of course. Important for what it means for the Socialist Party, which is an important pillar for the Region, for voters who believe in the progress of the public and social policies set by the PSOE.

– What did you feel on election day when you saw that your party remained at 13 deputies and you were at number 14?

–A great disappointment because in the four years in the regional Assembly (she was a deputy in the last legislature) we have seen how the institution works and is blocked. She felt that the public also felt that there had been this blockade. She thought that change was needed after 28 years of ruling the right. Seeing the result for me was very sad and disappointing at the match level.

–You were going to go to number 10 on Molina’s lists, but in the end you were included at number 14 in the Assembly. What happened?

–It was agreed with the general secretaries at the regional and municipal level, Eliseo García Cantó. We decided that it was the most appropriate, since he had had a career in the Assembly and already had knowledge of the operation and initiatives. In the end, he bet on my continuity in the Assembly.

-Your appointment as deputy is pending a plenary session in the Assembly, but we do not know if that plenary session will be held or not.

-Don’t know. Right now my general secretary has informed me that the minutes are in the Assembly and it is the only information I have.

-In other words, you don’t know when you could take possession.

-No, I do not know.

What does it feel like when you know it’s there, but it’s not?

–The same feeling as with the result of the elections. I want a change and stability for our Region and a Government is needed now. We are waiting to see if there is an agreement as in other communities. Feijóo asked that the most voted list govern and in Molina, where I live, the PSOE won and PP and Vox are governing. The Popular Party has not given credibility to what its president says. It is disturbing because it is not a serious party.

– Did you have any project left in the pipeline in the Assembly?

-A lot of. My first initiative was a climate change law and it was rejected by the three allied parties: Vox, Ciudadanos and PP and, well, for me it was the most disappointing thing, because in Murcia we are ground zero for climate change. Another objective is to approve the Law for the Management of Natural Resources.