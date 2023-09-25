Fires in Sicily, a woman died trying to save her horses from the flames: Maria David was only 42 years old

Mary David he lost his life at just 42 years old to save his horses from the fires that broke out last September 22nd in Sicily. The woman was in Mazzaforno, not far from Cefalù, in a private riding school, when she was caught in the flames. She just wanted to bring her four-legged friends to safety.

Rescuers found his semi-charred body and now lifeless. Maria David was in the riding stables together with her father and her brother. The woman perhaps remained victim of poor visibility and fumes.

750 people have been evacuated from the area as a precaution, due to the fires that hit Sicily. There anger on social media grows through the numerous messages published. Maria’s friends are incredulous and have chosen to greet her with heartbreaking posts:

To you who did not hesitate with your murderous hand causing the death of the young Maria David who sacrificed her life to save her horses, to you who mercilessly destroyed what nature offered us by sowing panic and terror (… ) Rest in peace young and innocent creature.

Even the First Citizen of Cefalù wanted to leave a thought for the 42 year old, underlining the situation that has brought the municipality to its knees. For 12 hours the flames burned hectares of forest, damaged houses and hotels and put an end to the life of a woman who only wanted to save her four-legged friends from the flames.

All this is unacceptable, especially if you consider that the fires started yesterday evening from the nearby mountain town of Gratteri and that they spread for hundreds and hundreds of metres, reaching the sea.

The worst in Cefalù is now over, but the inhabitants found themselves on their knees, faced with significant damage and the loss of their dear Maria David. It’s not the first time Sicily has come hit by fires.