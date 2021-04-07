María del Puy Alvarado discovers that almost 20 years ago she worked at the San Sebastián Festival as an intern and stunt double. “I met Coppola,” recalls this San Sebastian woman who shortly afterwards founded the Malvalanda production company. ‘The mole agent’ has placed her back in the race for the Oscar, a process that she already experienced with the short ‘Mother’ by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. The nomination for best documentary culminates the successful career of this particular film directed by the Chilean Maite Alberdi, in which an old man enters a residence as a ‘spy’ and ends up stealing the hearts of the inmates. A film brimming with intelligence and tenderness that can still be seen in Spanish cinemas.

-The San Sebastian Festival is key in the genesis of ‘The mole agent’.

-That’s how it is. There the co-production between Spain and Chile was closed. I really liked Maite Alberdi’s work and wanted to work with her. In 2017 he landed at the Donosti Co-Production Forum with the project and we started spinning the film. Three years later it opens at Sundance and, pandemic through, San Sebastián rescues it and wins the Audience Award. The film revives and appears in the international panorama of the films of the year. It has an impact in the national and international press and is nominated for the Goya and the Oscars.

-Is ‘The Mole Agent’ a documentary or a fiction?

-A documentary, because what happens in that home for the elderly is a reality. There is no script or anything fictional. There couldn’t be it in a search and make movie.

-Those old men are not actors.

-No. They live in that residence. What is the element of fiction? The mole agent, Sergio. Maite selected an external element, a spy, to bring him into the residence without really knowing what was going to happen. Filming started without Sergio, they were told that we were going to make a movie about life there and that we were going to follow the first inmate who entered. A little lie. But everything that happens afterwards is real. Darren Aronofsky said after seeing it at Sundance that it was the best antispy movie he had seen in a long time.

-They shot for three and a half months, an outrage.

-Yes. 400 hours of recorded material. And almost two years of assembly. Maite Alberdi’s cinema needs a lot of time. You don’t get to those magical moments if you’re not around for a long time. People living in the residence had to forget that the cameras were there. Naturalness is time.

-Your great luck was to find Sergio Chamy, the 87-year-old widower who is the soul of the film.

-We all fell in love with Sergio. We owe him a lot, the challenge we set for him was not easy. They couldn’t discover him and he had to work with technologies he wasn’t used to. A week after arriving at the residence he told us that he could not see himself inside, that he wanted to leave because the people around him were like very old. Later he made great friends. It is a miracle that they did not discover him and that he was such a good antispy.

-‘The mole agent ‘reveals to us the loneliness and abandonment of our elders, a message that after the hell that the residences have suffered due to the covid finds a new echo.

-Maite Alberdi likes to talk about the pandemic of loneliness, which already existed before the virus. It is a pandemic that also accompanies us all in the modern and fast lives that we lead. The film did not look the same at Sundance as it did at San Sebastián. At Sundance, just before the pandemic, there was much more laughter; in Donosti the public came out crying. Although I think ‘The Mole Agent’ is a positive film that moves beautiful emotions. You leave the cinema and feel the need to call your father or your grandmother. He tells us that it is never too late for love or to make friends.

-How do you campaign for the Oscar?

-With a very large team and high economic costs. Our main goal is that as many academics as possible see the film. We trust the emotion it generates. I lived it with the short ‘Mother’. We have hired a public relations agency for months, because the campaigns for the Oscars are carried out well in advance. It is very difficult to get a nomination without a previous job, all the films in the world come to the Oscars.

-Are you going to have to campaign in person in Los Angeles?

– At the moment everything is by zoom. It is not easy to travel to Los Angeles and Chile has closed its borders. This year there are no screenings, events, parties, or nominee cocktail, which takes place a month before. We don’t paint much in Los Angeles. This situation may have democratized the campaigns, we are independent cinema and we would not have had the money to do big events. Now we all play at making the movie look.

-‘Collective ‘, from HBO, and’ Crip Camp ‘, from Netflix, seem the rivals to beat.

-The four documentaries that aspire to the Oscar are rivals to beat. There is a very high level, 2021 is being the year of the documentary. It happened in the Goya and also internationally. Anyone can win. Hopefully the academics support us with a film that talks about our elders in a year like this.

-In ‘The mole agent’ there are three producers and a director. Things are changing in the industry.

-Every time there are more women in leadership positions, because in the filming there were already many women. But we have a long way to go. The data is getting better and better and I am excited that this year, finally, a cinematographer has won a Goya. When we started preparing ‘The Mole Agent’ I was surprised that there were no men, it was weird.

-There are not many Spanish production companies.

-Now we are Nahikari Ipiña, María Zamora … And others who made the path easier for us: Esther García, Cristina Huete, Puy Oria … I don’t think they are aware of the importance of their work. The National Film Award to Esther García was very important. The references are fundamental, if you never see a cinematographer you will believe that it is a job that only men do. The figure of the producer is always associated with money, and we tend to associate money and power with man in the collective imagination. I come from a generation raised in a context with freedom but still very macho. I still have thoughts that I later discover macho. After 14 years at the helm of a production company, I speak from my experience. And I’ve seen things improve a lot. I teach at the Complutense, and my 20-year-old students have a speech that I did not have at their age. Sometimes they tell me things that make me think … They come stomping.

– Do you think they will have it easier than you if they want to work in the cinema?

-They arrive in a slightly better context. Fortunately, they will enter a totally different job market. But there is a long way to go to reach full equality. I know that I am not going to experience it in the labor field.