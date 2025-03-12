María del Monte has visited this Wednesday El Hormiguero The singer has spoken with Pablo Motos about her professional career and personal life. In relation to both issues, the presenter has asked him about The ‘cobra’ he made to his wife, immaculate casal, in the ceremony of delivery of the medals of Andalusia.

“For me it is superimporting. I am an Andalusian from head to toe. I am Sevillian, but I love Andalusia. I do not conceive of people who are jealous among other provinces. It is a medal with which every Andalusian and Andalusian dreams“He pointed out about recognition.

After that, Motos asked about the ‘Cobra’. “Are you not affectionate? He referred to her guest.” Both she and I have laughed the greatest. We have our codes. I don’t give importanceIt has nothing to do with it a homosexual or heterosexual relationship, “she acknowledged at first.

“Are you giving yourself kisses in public?” Maria del Monte returned. “No cameras,” Motos acknowledged. Given this, the singer acknowledged that the moment ‘charges “It was a joke” and to do what he did was going to comment since “there is no success.”

“Do what you do, you always do it wrong. If you do, because you do it, and if not, because no. All I do is exercise my rights to be free without doing anything to anyone“He concluded with his statements.