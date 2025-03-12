03/12/2025



Updated at 23: 01h.





Absolute prominence of music this week in ‘El Hormiguero’. Dani Fernández’s visit followed, on the night of Wednesday, March 12, that of another Spanish consecrated artist: María del Monte. And it is that the ‘Queen of the Sevillanas’ has just received in her land the medal of Andalusia to the arts, the last recognition of an extensive career.

After getting something as unheard of as putting Pablo Motos To dance Sevillanas, the singer spoke with total frankness of what a “super important” recognition means. I am an Andalusian from head to toe. “I am Sevillian, but I love Andalusia, I do not conceive that people are jealous between provinces, that there are … I put a bolt and make my farmhouse from Andalusia,” he said with enthusiasm. Then, for the artist, “it is a medal with which every Andalusian and Andalusian dreams, and has been a dream of fulfilled.”

His mother’s absence on such a special day

However, he missed his mother, who died in 2021. «He had sounded for many years ‘that the wolf’ comes, which is for you, and in the end it was not … that day was the one that distributed the most shit in her life, although she was very educated and did not say a bad word. He began to see the gala and said ‘shit for this,’ ”the guest said.

The most difficult recognition was to keep it a secret, he explained too. «I can’t have very quiet things. In fact, I am not able to keep the gift of a birthday, I give it to you before, ”he said. Thus, when the president gave him the news, he had to keep it a secret until the next day that would be announced at a press conference. “Luckily they asked me 24 hours, that if it becomes more …”, he acknowledged with a sneer.









Taking advantage of the thread of the conversation, the presenter took out the issue of the alleged ‘cobra’ that the singer made to her wife, the Immaculate Casal journalist, who was covering the act of delivery of the Andalusia medals. “There are those who call you Maria del Corte …”, said that of Requena.

«Let’s see, Pablete … Both she and I have laughed with that the greatest. We have our codes, our stories. I don’t give it more importance than you have, because you don’t have it. But above all, it has nothing to do with that it is a homosexual or heterosexual relationship, ”said the guest, recording that it was a joke.

“But news was made, the networks burned …”, he continued to bet motorcycles. «We all have the skin very fine … But above all, it is that there is no success, because what you do always do it wrong, never right. And I, as I have always been to my air, all I do is try to exercise my right to be free and do what I want without harming anyone, ”the singer settled.