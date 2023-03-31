Maria De Fillippi exceptionally on social media: the presenter plays with Raffaella Mennoia’s dog | VIDEO

In a completely exceptional way yesterday, March 30, 2023, Maria De Filippi appeared on social networks, a public square that she has always avoided, trying to keep the utmost confidentiality about her private life.

The video of her playing with Saki, Raffaella Mennoia’s dog was in fact posted by the latter. Maria can be seen playing with the big dog, probably in the dressing room. She’s in comfortable clothes, she’s wearing overalls and SaKi tries to get her a treat.

In the end, Maria grants it to him and overwhelms him with cuddles. De Filippi has always been a lover of animals, especially dogs. So it’s not surprising to see her so happy while she plays with Saki, despite the hard period that the face of Canale 5 is going through after the death of her husband, Maurizio Costanzo.

The video received many comments from Instagram users, moved and excited by the scene. Among these also stands out that of Sabrina Ferilli, a great friend of Maria who wrote sympathetically: “Aah, nnamo bene!”.

In addition, many VIPs discovered during De Filippi’s broadcasts commented on the clip, such as Davide Donadei, Ida Platano, Roberta Di Padua and Ursula Bennardo.